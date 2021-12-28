ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

World No. 5 Andrey Rublev tests positive for COVID-19

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld No. 5 Andrey Rublev is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. The Russian said on social media that he tested positive in Barcelona, Spain, and was experiencing "minimal" symptoms. He said he is...

AFP

From the ski slopes to the tennis court Covid's shadow lurks

Ski ace Mikaela Shiffrin and tennis star Andrey Rublev tested positive for Covid-19 just weeks from the Winter Olympics and Australian Open respectively as global sport once again felt the chill wind of the coronavirus. Rublev, though, is more inconvenienced with the first Grand Slam of the season the Australian Open beginning in Melbourne on January 17.
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic mystery deepens as stars arrive ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has not withdrawn from the ATP Cup despite claims he was almost sure to do so, Tennis Australia said Tuesday, as other top players led by Naomi Osaka began arriving ahead of the Australian Open. There has been serious doubt as to whether men's world number one Djokovic would travel to Australia, having refused to confirm if he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. An unnamed member of his team told Serbian newspaper Blic that they were "99 percent" sure that he would not play in the ATP Cup, which comes ahead of the Australian Open, adding to the intrigue over whether Djokovic would be at the first Grand Slam of the year. But Tennis Australia told AFP the Serbian had yet to pull out of the teams event, which is due to start on Saturday in Sydney with Djokovic drawn to play Norway's Casper Ruud on the opening day.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

“Rafa doing Rafa things” Australian Open ‘introduces’ former champion Rafael Nadal ahead of the Slam in 2022

World No. 6 Rafael Nadal is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever grace the court. While many people call him the ‘King of Clay‘, the Spaniard has a proven track record across all surfaces having won all 4 Grand Slams at least once. Rafa has 13 French Open titles, 4 titles at the US Open, 2 titles at Wimbledon and has won the Australian Open once.
TENNIS
Footwear News

Naomi Osaka Takes Flight in Mona Lisa Hoodie & Nike AF1s for Tournament in Melbourne, Australia

Naomi Osaka just touched down in Melbourne, Australia, where she’s set to compete in the Melbourne Summer Set, which will take place in the new year from Jan. 3-9, 2022. This comes after she announced in a September press conference at the US Open that she would be taking a break from tennis. The Japanese tennis star took to Twitter to share a snap of her travel look last night, writing “See you 16ish hours Australia.” In the photo, the masked-up Nike athlete is wearing a bright red Off-White Mona Lisa graphic hoodie with heather gray sweatpants and Nike Air Force...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

‘IT’S OFFICIAL’ Novak Djokovic drops the truth bomb over 2022 ATP Cup participation

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was undoubtedly one of the headliners for the 2022 ATP Cup which was scheduled to begin from January 1 in Sydney. However, with the contrasting point of view regarding vaccination about the player and the Australian government, his decision to play at the tournament was dangling and a matter of great debate amongst tennis circles.
TENNIS
The Independent

Ferran Torres completes £47m move from Man City to Barcelona

Ferran Torres has completed a move to Barcelona from Manchester City and penned a five-and-a-half year contract.The move will cost an initial €55m (£47m) fee which could rise to more than €60m (£51m), while the Spain international’s buyout clause has been set at €1 billion.The player will be presented at the Camp Nou on 3 January and becomes the first signing of the Xavi era. Torres is also the most expensive Spanish signing in Barcelona’s history.City have made a significant profit on Torres, who only joined in a £20.9m move from Valencia during the summer of 2020 and has missed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
dallassun.com

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup

Novak Djokovic pulled out of this week's ATP Cup in Sydney, heightening doubts about his participation in the upcoming Australian Open. "World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2022 ATP Cup," event organizers announced Wednesday. "Team Serbia will now be led by world No. 33 Dusan Lajovic." Djokovic,...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Kei Nishikori, Alexander Bublik out of ATP Melbourne

Former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori and 36th-ranked Alexander Bublik have withdrawn from an ATP event in Melbourne. Nishikori had an unfortunate end to the 2021 season as he was forced to withdraw from the last four tournaments he had on his schedule. On the other side, Bublik finished his...
TENNIS
1310kfka.com

Colorado Olympic skier tests positive for COVID

A Colorado Olympian has tested positive for COVID-19 with the Beijing Games less than six weeks away. Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin said on Twitter that she’s doing well and is following protocol and isolating. She’ll miss the World Cup slalom races this week in Austria as a result.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Dominic Thiem withdraws from Australian Open

Dominic Thiem has pulled out of next month’s Australian Open.The 28-year-old Austrian, who was runner-up in 2020, has not played competitively since suffering a wrist injury in June, meaning he was unable to defend his US Open title.Thiem suffered a setback in his recovery during a recent training camp in Dubai and, although he says he is fully fit again, the former world number three will skip Melbourne Park.Thiem, now ranked 15 in the world, wrote on Twitter: “I am now feeling well again, my wrist is in optimal condition and I am practising normally with a very good intensity.“After...
TENNIS
AFP

No 'Big Three' would be disaster for Australian Open - Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has urged Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to play at the Australian Open, saying Wednesday it would be a "disaster" if the 'Big Three' were missing. Adding to the Australian Open woes, Dominic Thiem, who lost to Djokovic in a five-set classic in the 2020 final, said late Tuesday he would miss the event with a wrist injury.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic pulls out of Sydney event as doubts over Australian Open participation grow

World number one Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Cup as uncertainty over his participation in the Australian Open goes on.The Serbian, who has won at Melbourne Park on nine occasions, has repeatedly refused to say whether he has been vaccinated against coronavirus having previously expressed hesitancy over being jabbed.All players competing are required either to be vaccinated or to provide proof of medical exemption, but that will not be made public.Djokovic has pulled out of the 16-country team competition, which is due to get under way in Sydney on 1 January, and has been replaced by...
TENNIS
dallassun.com

IIHF junior tournament off due to COVID-19 positives

The remainder of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship has been officially canceled Wednesday, after players from multiple countries tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, the United States had to forfeit its game against Switzerland because of positive tests. And on Wednesday, the first two games on the schedule were forfeited by Czechia and Russia.
HOCKEY
The Independent

Elaine Thompson-Herah shines brightest as Team GB’s next generation arrive at Tokyo Olympics

For athletics, 2021 was an outpouring of relief more than anything as the Tokyo Olympics were belatedly staged with success.Tinged with sadness at the Japanese government’s decision to exclude fans, this was a tremendous effort by the hosts given the extreme circumstances and, at times, conditions.In a post-Usain Bolt world, track and field craves a hero, and it was Jamaica that gladly obliged once again as Elaine Thompson-Herah stormed to a triple-gold haul, with her sizzling display in the 100m, clocking 10.61 in a stacked field, capturing an Olympic record.Her trajectory now hands her an opportunity to elevate herself to...
SPORTS
The Independent

The return of sport in 2021: the incredible highs and absolute lows

In March 2020, when images of piled-up coffins in northern Italy started appearing on the news, and videos trickled through of people singing from their balconies, the last thing on my mind was sport.How could anyone consider the temporary pausing of sporting events as the most important thing in a time when people were dying, and we still had no idea what we were dealing with? Those early weeks and months were frightening and deeply uncertain, and the Tour de France, Olympics and Euros were not what most of us were thinking about. Sport seemed, then, unimportant.But as the old...
SPORTS

