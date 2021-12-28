ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting Victim Hospitalized After Stopping For Help In Edina

By WCCO-TV Staff
 1 day ago

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a shooting victim drove himself into Edina Monday night before stopping to ask for help.

According to city officials, the man stopped near France Avenue and 65th Street just before 9 p.m. He stopped to ask Hennepin EMS workers for help, and the Edina Police Department was called to assist.

The man had been shot multiple times and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

Officials said the victim was “uncooperative” and said he was not shot in Edina, but would not specify where it happened.

The shooting is under investigation.

