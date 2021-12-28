Jury Continues Deliberating In Trial Of Ghislaine Maxwell

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The jury in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial has begun a fourth full day of deliberations.

There’s no sign a verdict is near.

Monday, the jury requested some trial transcripts .

They also asked for the definition of “enticement.”

Maxwell is charged with grooming teenagers as young as 14 to be sexually assaulted by financier Jeffrey Epstein .

Her lawyers say she has been a made a scapegoat after Epstein committed suicide in 2019.