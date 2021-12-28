Powerball jackpot hits $441 million. Two $2M winning tickets and one $1M winner sold

Is today your lucky day? Or could it be coming on Wednesday?

There was no Powerball jackpot match, but three winners were drawn: two winning Match 5 + Power Play tickets worth $2 million each sold in Florida and New Jersey, and a winning Match 5 ticket worth $1 million sold in Florida.

The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $441 million with a cash option of $317.5 million for the Wednesday, Dec. 29 drawing, according to the Powerball website .

The last Powerball jackpot winner won $699.8 million on Oct. 4 on a ticket sold in California. Since then, there have been 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Dec. 27, 2021:

36 - 38 - 45 - 62 - 64 and Powerball 19 Powerplay was 2x

There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $201 million with a cash option of $144.1 million, according to the Mega Millions website .

Until recently, lottery winners in most states were required to be identified. But 11 states – Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and Wyoming – allow winners to remain anonymous, according to lottery news site Lottery.net ..

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

