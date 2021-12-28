ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball jackpot hits $441 million. Two $2M winning tickets and one $1M winner sold

By Mike Snider, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Is today your lucky day? Or could it be coming on Wednesday?

There was no Powerball jackpot match, but three winners were drawn: two winning Match 5 + Power Play tickets worth $2 million each sold in Florida and New Jersey, and a winning Match 5 ticket worth $1 million sold in Florida.

The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $441 million with a cash option of $317.5 million for the Wednesday, Dec. 29 drawing, according to the Powerball website .

The last Powerball jackpot winner won $699.8 million on Oct. 4 on a ticket sold in California. Since then, there have been 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Dec. 27, 2021:

36 - 38 - 45 - 62 - 64 and Powerball 19

Powerplay was 2x

There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $201 million with a cash option of $144.1 million, according to the Mega Millions website .

Until recently, lottery winners in most states were required to be identified. But 11 states – Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and Wyoming – allow winners to remain anonymous, according to lottery news site Lottery.net ..

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

  1. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  3. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  4. $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  5. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  6. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  7. $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  8. $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winner in Arizona, Missouri
  9. $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
  10. $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018: Won in New Hampshire

