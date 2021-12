Michigan State Basketball only dressed 10 players for the game but the Spartans were able to defeat a team coached by legendary coach Tubby Smith. Michigan State missed their first seven field-goal attempts and didn’t score their first points until Joey Hauser made a layup at the 15:11 mark. The Spartans then got a basket from Julius Marble and Gabe Brown on the next Spartan possession made a three-pointer with just over 14 minutes remaining in the first half to give Michigan State a 7-3 lead. Malik Hall came off the bench and made a contested layup with around 13 minutes remaining in the half to give the Spartans a 9-5 lead.

