This month marked five years since Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was released. In honor of this special anniversary, director Gareth Edwards had an extensive chat with StarWars.com about making the hit movie. Edwards talked about everything from his initial skepticism over the movie's plot to why filming Darth Vader is similar to filming a car commercial. During the interview, Edwards also talked about the infamous ending which featured the return of Princess Leia. One of the most surprising aspects of the film, both story-wise and technologically-wise, was how it ended right where the original Star Wars began. The scene featured actor Ingvild Delia standing in for Carrie Fisher. Turns out, the shot was the last thing in the movie to be completed.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO