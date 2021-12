After almost two weeks without hockey, desperate fans will finally be rewarded with some action this week as the Rangers travel to Florida to face the Panthers and Lightning. How do the Blueshirts stack up against two of the NHL’s best? Rob, Becky and Dave offer their thoughts on the upcoming road trip. Also, with taxi squads being reintroduced, which Rangers prospect might make a surprise impact and why is it Zac Jones (according to Dave, at least)? As always, the show closes with the gang answering some fan-submitted questions.

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO