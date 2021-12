SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is warning the public about scam calls that have been going on in the area. SCSO says the calls originate from 479-629-2747 but can come from other phone numbers. SCSO believes it is a spoofed number and says the caller identifies himself as Chief Deputy Kevin Nickson.

