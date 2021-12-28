ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
52TOYS Aims to Be the First Brand of Collectible Toys in China

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 2021, 52TOYS closed its series C financing of 62.8 million USD, the largest funding in the industry in China. The company has also submitted a very satisfying sales report in this year's Double 11 Shopping Festival (China's Black Friday), with the YoY growth of the first 10 minutes pre-sales...

