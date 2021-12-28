Top 10 Tips for a winter visit to Grand Teton National Park

Indiana Dunes National Park is hosting a Winter Solstice Hike. It’s been more like spring lately, but the official start to winter is just days away. Colder temperatures are also on the horizon. Region residents are invited to join a park ranger for a late afternoon hike on Indiana Dunes National Park’s Dune Ridge Trail Tuesday, December 21, 3 to 5 pm. The park says participants can “Catch the sunset and enjoy the sweeping views of the Great Marsh from the top of the Dune Ridge Trail. After the hike, walk down to the shore of Lake Michigan and celebrate the shortest day of the year as we look forward to lengthening days.” Hikers are asked to meet at the Kemil Beach parking lot, which is a mile north of U.S. 12 on East State Park Road/300 East. For more information on this or other programs at Indiana Dunes National Park, call 219-395-1882 or visit www.nps.gov/indu .

TRAVEL ・ 14 DAYS AGO