If you wanted a clear example of people paying insane prices for used cars, look no further than this 2003 Ford Excursion Limited that recently sold for $100,000. The SUV was sold on Bring a Trailer, an auction site that routinely sees cars going for extraordinary sums. The Excursion Limited in question has only been driven 16,000 miles and does appear to have been extremely well-maintained. Would we have been willing to spend six figures on it? Absolutely not – but clearly someone was.

BUYING CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO