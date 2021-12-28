ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs WR Mike Evans lands on COVID list

Mike Evans was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers along with wide receivers coach Kevin Garver.

Tampa Bay was thin at the position last week with Chris Godwin placed on injured reserve with a torn ACL and Evans sidelined by a hamstring injury.

That left the Buccaneers with Antonio Brown, who gained 101 yards in his return from a suspension related to falsifying COVID vaccination information, as the lead receiver for Tom Brady.

Evans, 28, leads the Buccaneers with 11 receiving touchdowns. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has 64 catches for 899 yards in 14 games.

Evans could return to the lineup for the Bucs this week, but that status of his hamstring injury might also be a factor.

The Buccaneers wrapped up the NFC South by beating the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

–Field Level Media

