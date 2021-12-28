Tua Tagovailoa opens up on Jaylen Waddle connection, Dolphins' seventh straight win

Jaylen Waddle could be a potential offensive rookie of the year candidate, as the Miami Dolphins wide receiver could break even more records. 2021 has been an outstanding year for rookie receivers, but many were skeptical when Miami traded up to sixth overall for former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Waddle was taken right after former LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase was by the Cincinnati Bengals, and many were uncertain whether it was the right move due to the needs for the Dolphins and the depth of the position itself along with the value. Chase does have him beat in receiving yards and touchdowns but Waddle is in the top six in receptions (96) on 126 targets overall among all pass-catchers and is one of the more targeted and consistent receivers this year.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO