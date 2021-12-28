ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa opens up on Jaylen Waddle connection, Dolphins' seventh straight win

By Matt Howe
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith their win Monday night over the New Orleans Saints, the Miami Dolphins became the first time in NFL history to lose seven straight games and also win seven straight games in the same season. After starting the season 1-7, Miami is now 8-7 and finds themselves in the seventh and...

Jaylen ‘Penguin’ Waddle, Miami Dolphins’ Wide Receiver [Photos]

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphin’s Wide Receiver has made record history. Straight from Alabama, Waddle was a first-round pick (sixth overall) by the Dolphins in the 2021 NFL. Prior to beating the New Orleans saints, Waddle missed the Dolphins’ previous game due to COVID restrictions but then returned like a wrecking ball with 10 receptions for […]
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tua Tagovailoa feeling ‘a lot of support’ from Dolphins; national analysts weigh in on his future

Midseason, it didn’t look like the Miami Dolphins’ relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was going in the right direction. The Dolphins were heavily reported as the top suitor in trade talks with the Houston Texans for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who faces 22 civil suits alleging sexual misconduct including two that allege sexual assault. But the Nov. 2 trade deadline came and went ...
nbcsportsedge.com

Jaylen Waddle and the Dolphins' Defense Ends The Saints' Season

$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!. The Saints were down both QB Taysom Hill and QB Trevor Siemian, who were victims of the reserve/COVID-19 list. In their absence, the team started QB Ian Book under center against the Miami Dolphins. Book had some positives on his collegiate prospect profile, most notably that his 84 QBR ranked in the 85th percentile among all QB prospects and his athleticism (4.7, 40-yard dash, 80th percentile). The Saints, however, had no intention to play football. An uninspired game plan was called by head coach Sean Payton, resulting in a lackluster 20-3 loss by the Saints. The Saints’ defense has punched well above their weight class this year and it’s a shame to see the lack of creativity on offense. Hopefully, the Saints can make some noise next season.
FanSided

Miami Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle breaks rookie record, closing in on another

Jaylen Waddle could be a potential offensive rookie of the year candidate, as the Miami Dolphins wide receiver could break even more records. 2021 has been an outstanding year for rookie receivers, but many were skeptical when Miami traded up to sixth overall for former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Waddle was taken right after former LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase was by the Cincinnati Bengals, and many were uncertain whether it was the right move due to the needs for the Dolphins and the depth of the position itself along with the value. Chase does have him beat in receiving yards and touchdowns but Waddle is in the top six in receptions (96) on 126 targets overall among all pass-catchers and is one of the more targeted and consistent receivers this year.
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
