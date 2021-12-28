ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Holland Hospital releases its most popular baby names of 2021

By Bianca Cseke
 1 day ago
Holland Hospital released its list of top baby names for 2021 on Tuesday, with Everlee and Benjamin being the most popular names followed by Emilia and Henry.

More than 1,300 babies were born at the hospital’s Boven Birth Center over the past year, according to a news release.

The four most popular girls’ names were:

  1. Everlee
  1. Emilia
  1. Charlotte
  1. Isla

Meanwhile, the four boys’ names most popular were:

  1. Benjamin
  1. Henry
  1. Ezra
  1. Hudson

