Red Cross asking for blood donations, facing 'dangerously low' blood supply

By Web Staff
 1 day ago
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade.

According to the organization's website, some hospitals are deferring patients from major surgery, including organ transplants, due to "dangerously low" blood supplies.

The organization said that to donate whole blood, you must be in good health and feeling well. You also must be at least 16 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. For more information on who is eligible to donate, click here.

In addition, to encourage donation, the Red Cross is offering an exclusive long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last, for people who give blood between December 17 and January 2.

To find a donation site and make an appointment, click here.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donations#Organ Transplants#Whole Blood#Charity#The Red Cross
WTKR News 3

