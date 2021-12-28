ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Emma Watson Is the Epitome of Winter-Chic in Glossy Black Boots for ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ Reunion Special

By Allie Fasanella
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ng4r_0dXV0d8o00

The “Harry Potter” 20th-anniversary reunion special, “Return to Hogwarts,” will be streaming New Year’s Day on HBO Max.

And in recently-released promotional photos for the hotly-anticipated reunion, fans can get a peek at what one of the film’s beloved stars, Emma Watson , is wearing. Watson, who played the precocious Hermione Granger in the movies, is donning a chic winter look in one snap.

In the shot, which shows her reuniting with two of her former co-stars, Evanna Lynch and Bonnie Wright, she’s dressed in a chunky knit mock neck sweater with a dark gray wool coat and glossy black boots.

The knee-high style features a rounded toe, slight platform and chunky heel in a contrasting shade of tan. The English actress , 31, topped things off with a black dutch boy hat, which gave the look an effortless vintage feel.

Other photos show Watson , who had a spectacular style evolution over the years, sporting a white sweater dress with black floral detailing and a pair of timeless pointy-toed black pumps.

Flip through the gallery for an in-depth look at Emma Watson’s style through the years .

Comments / 5

Related
Footwear News

Oprah Dances in White Jersey Dress and Comfy Flats For Christmas Party

Tis the season for celebration. Oprah decked the halls of her California home to celebrate the holidays in style. The talk show host was surrounded by family and friends for the festivities, including a babbling baby Luca, which they celebrated with exciting song and dance. The front porch of her abode was scattered in baby blue, white, and gold balloons in order to celebrate the new baby’s safe arrival thanks to what Winfrey calls “The Policy.” In her post to Instagram, Oprah writes, “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls...
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Plays Piano in Red Dress and Pointed Pumps for Christmas Concert

Kate Middleton dressed festively to perform at Westminster Abbey’s Chapter House as part of the “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” performance. The Duchess of Cambridge accompanied musician Tom Walker on the piano while performing his song “For Those Who Can’t Be Here.” For this prerecorded part of “Royal Carols,” Middleton wore a flowing red coat topped with a bow accent. The festive outerwear was layered over a matching knee-length dress, creating a monochrome red look. Her outfit was complete with sparkling diamond drop earrings. When it came to footwear, Middleton wore her signature pointed-toe pumps. The style, which is one of her go-tos for formal...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Goes Festive in Red Bow Dress & Sharp Pumps for Christmas Carol Service

Kate Middleton embraced festive fashion in a classy red outfit today at the Together at Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. The Duchess of Cambridge made a case for Christmas-inspired monochrome for the event. She stepped out in a rose-red dress by Catherine Walker, which was buttoned up and featured a large bow detail at her collar. The gown draped down to her ankles but left room for her to flaunt her footwear. The 39-year-old matched her dress with a pair of ruby red pumps by Gianvito Rossi that featured a pointed toe and a 4-inch stiletto heel to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evanna Lynch
Person
Bonnie Wright
Person
Emma Watson
Cosmopolitan

Emma Watson has a super short micro-fringe that Hermione would approve of

GUYS, unless you’ve been living under a rock, you might have heard by now that a Harry Potter reunion is coming!!!. Yes, a Harry Potter reunion that’ll see Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and the rest of the cast come together to celebrate 20 years since the first movie in the incredible franchise hit our cinema screens and I’m hyperventilating.
MOVIES
E! News

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. Harry Potter star Jessie Cave is expecto-ing her fourth child. The British actress who is best known for playing Ron Weasley-crazed Gryffindor Lavender Brown in the popular film series, took to Instagram Friday, Dec. 3 to confirm that a fourth witch or wizard will be joining her family of five with partner and comedian Alfie Brown. The happy couple, who have been dating for seven years, share Donnie, 7, Margot, 4 and Abraham, 14 months, and from the looks of these images, complete with a pink flower crown for the queen she is, it's safe to say the 34-year-old mom is ecstatic about the new addition.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epitome#English#Dutch
Popculture

Emma Watson Movie Leaving Netflix in January

While Emma Watson is best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, she has some other noteworthy acting credits under her belt as well. One of the most prestigious films she acted in was Sofia Coppola's The Bling Ring, which was a fictional account of real events surrounding a series of robberies in Los Angeles in the 2000s. If you missed the 2013 drama, be sure to catch it before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 17.
TV & VIDEOS
justjaredjr.com

HBO Max Releases New 'Harry Potter' Reunion Poster - Check It Out!

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Reunion Special is getting closer and closer and we just got a brand new poster, featuring the cast!. HBO Max will debut the special on New Year’s Day, with much of the stars of the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s (Philosopher’s) Stone , will return to Hogwarts.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SuperHeroHype

HBO Max’s Harry Potter Reunion Special Conjures Up Its First Trailer

HBO Max’s Harry Potter Reunion Special Conjures Up Its First Trailer. Some of Hogwarts’ most distinguished alumni are officially returning to the Great Hall for their 20-year reunion. Ahead of its debut on New Year’s Day, HBO Max has dropped the first official trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which features several cast and crew members reflecting on all eight films in the original franchise.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

75K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy