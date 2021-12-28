Emma Watson Is the Epitome of Winter-Chic in Glossy Black Boots for ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ Reunion Special

The “Harry Potter” 20th-anniversary reunion special, “Return to Hogwarts,” will be streaming New Year’s Day on HBO Max.

And in recently-released promotional photos for the hotly-anticipated reunion, fans can get a peek at what one of the film’s beloved stars, Emma Watson , is wearing. Watson, who played the precocious Hermione Granger in the movies, is donning a chic winter look in one snap.

In the shot, which shows her reuniting with two of her former co-stars, Evanna Lynch and Bonnie Wright, she’s dressed in a chunky knit mock neck sweater with a dark gray wool coat and glossy black boots.

The knee-high style features a rounded toe, slight platform and chunky heel in a contrasting shade of tan. The English actress , 31, topped things off with a black dutch boy hat, which gave the look an effortless vintage feel.

Other photos show Watson , who had a spectacular style evolution over the years, sporting a white sweater dress with black floral detailing and a pair of timeless pointy-toed black pumps.

Flip through the gallery for an in-depth look at Emma Watson’s style through the years .