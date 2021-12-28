ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Than $125 Million in Grants Awarded Under the STOP School Violence Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Justice recently announced nearly $126 million in funding to advance school safety under the STOP School Violence Act. The grants, awarded by the Office of Justice Programs’ (OJP) Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) and the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office), will...

