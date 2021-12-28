ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Vineyard Area In The World In 2020, A Detailed Look

By Per and Britt Karlsson
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

In a series of article we will take a detailed look at the development of the wine sector in 2020. The first article is about vineyard surface, acreage of land planted with vines. Keep in mind that in some countries much of the grapes are used for other than making wine....

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
POLITICS
manofmany.com

14 Best Wineries and Vineyards in Orange

Australia is blessed with several stunning wine regions, with many of them nestled in the borders of NSW. With interstate travel on the backlog for a little while longer, heading out to regional NSW and exploring some of what our wineries and vineyards have to offer is the next best thing. Narrowing down the best wineries and vineyards in NSW is no easy task, but starting off with the Orange wine region is a good place to start. These are the best wineries and vineyards in Orange.
DRINKS
floridaweekly.com

Boca Museum show offers look at Inca world

In school, students are taught about the rise of civilization in Mesopotamia, about the wonders of Egypt in the age of the pharaohs and the glories of ancient Greece and Rome. If Latin American history is covered at all, it is usually within the context of the Spanish conquest of the 16th century.
MUSEUMS
Retirement Daily

The 15 Best Islands in the World to Retire To

A new report from InternationalLiving.com points to 15 great-value, picturesque islands around the world. Each offers expats a chance to enjoy island living with lifestyle perks that range from diving to sailing to gourmet meals out—all in spots that don’t require deep pockets. International Living’s report explores 15...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Vineyard#New World Wine#Oiv#Mha#Eu
Foreign Policy

In 2021, Lebanon Suffered While the World Looked On

In 2020, the world watched as Lebanon reeled from compounding crises: vaulting inflation, civil unrest that overflowed from the prior year, an unruly spread of COVID-19, and a deadly port explosion that devastated the country’s capital. But what occurred in 2021 was a return to crises at the institutional level—a rot from the top down.
BUSINESS
ClickOnDetroit.com

A look at Christmas weather from around the world

Merry Christmas! As some of you know, I have many broadcast meteorologist friends around the world, and we are in touch daily via a special WhatsApp group we’ve set up. On Christmas Eve, I wished them all a Merry Christmas, and asked them to let me know what their Christmas weather is so I can share it with you. Here are the responses I got:
ENVIRONMENT
vinepair.com

Exploring the Abundance of Alentejo Vineyards and Wines

With its distinct and diverse growing areas, hundreds of native grape varieties, each often known by a plethora of names, and an ancient vinous heritage, Portugal’s laid-back Alentejo region is a wine explorer’s paradise. Sunny, safe, surprisingly affordable, and accessible (a quick and easy 30-minute drive east of Lisbon), Alentejo offers the wine-savvy traveler authentic experiences far from the crowds. At around the same size as Massachusetts, Alentejo (pronounced ah-len-TAY-zhoo) has much to satisfy lovers of the arts, history, and the outdoors and, especially, food and wine. Everything is within easy driving distance, and rush hour is non-existent. There’s something for everyone in the Alentejo!
DRINKS
BBC

Covid: Omicron and Delta driving tsunami of cases - WHO

The combination of Delta and Omicron variants is driving a dangerous tsunami of Covid-19 cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief has said. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' words came as the US and countries across Europe reported record new cases. France reported Europe's highest ever daily figure for the second day...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Portugal
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Chile
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
South Africa
Country
Greece
rigzone.com

Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe

The vessel Hellas Diana sharply changed course from Tianjin. Traders may have diverted another cargo of liquefied natural gas to Europe instead of China amid the continent’s energy crunch. The vessel Hellas Diana sharply changed course from Tianjin and is likely headed to Europe, according to Mathew Ang, an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
lonelyplanet.com

Spain's beaches are now smoking free zones

Spain is the first country in Europe to ban smoking on all of its beaches after the government passed a new law following a public petition. From now on, anyone caught lighting up on a beach is set to be hit with a hefty €2000 ($USD 2258) fine. A ban is already in place in Barcelona and the Canary Islands, where smoking on popular tourist beaches is prohibited.
LIFESTYLE
Eurogamer.net

Amazon details New World server merger schedule

Amazon has confirmed which worlds will be merging within New World servers in US-East, US-West, Australia, and Central Europe. Community manager Luxendra advises that there will be "two separate times listed for these merges", "one for preparation and one for execution". Dozens and dozens of worlds are affected - enough...
TECHNOLOGY
cruisehive.com

Former Costa Cruise Ship is Beached for Scrapping in Pakistan

2020- and 2021 have not been good years for cruise ships showing their age. Many cruise ships from Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean have been scrapped this year, and we can add one more to that list. Antares Experience, formerly known as the Costa Romantica, Costa neoRomantica, and Celestyal Experience,...
INDUSTRY
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Earthquake Shakes Crete, Felt in Israel

Israelis were woken up to a light earthquake on Wednesday morning after a tremor struck the Greek island of Crete, in the Mediterranean Sea. There were no reports of injuries or damage following the earthquake. The Seismology Division of the Geological Survey of Israel reported that the earthquake was at...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

China says US must ‘bear responsibility’ after space station forced to move to avoid collision with Musk’s satellites

China has called on the United Nations to remind the US of its responsibility in outer space after it had to take measures to avoid its space station from colliding with Elon Musk’s satellites twice in the past year.China, in a report to the United Nations’ Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space earlier this month, said that Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX almost collided with its Tiangong space station in July and October and was forced to take “preventive collision avoidance control” during these two “close encounters.”Beijing requested the secretary-general of the United Nations that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Lebanon seizes Captagon shipment in fake oranges

A shipment of fake oranges hid millions of Captagon pills intercepted by Lebanese authorities, the interior minister said Wednesday, in the latest regional seizure of the stimulant drug. Customs officers seized "nearly nine million Captagon tablets" at Beirut's port, Bassam Mawlawi said at a press conference, noting that the cargo was heading for a Gulf country. Captagon is an amphetamine-type stimulant manufactured mostly in Lebanon and Syria. Much of it is bound for illegal recreational use in Saudi Arabia. A customs officer confirmed to AFP that this cargo was en route to Kuwait.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
93K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy