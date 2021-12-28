Vineyard Area In The World In 2020, A Detailed Look

With its distinct and diverse growing areas, hundreds of native grape varieties, each often known by a plethora of names, and an ancient vinous heritage, Portugal’s laid-back Alentejo region is a wine explorer’s paradise. Sunny, safe, surprisingly affordable, and accessible (a quick and easy 30-minute drive east of Lisbon), Alentejo offers the wine-savvy traveler authentic experiences far from the crowds. At around the same size as Massachusetts, Alentejo (pronounced ah-len-TAY-zhoo) has much to satisfy lovers of the arts, history, and the outdoors and, especially, food and wine. Everything is within easy driving distance, and rush hour is non-existent. There’s something for everyone in the Alentejo!
