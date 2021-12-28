How to watch ‘Groveland 4: Journey to Exoneration’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is taking you through the decades-long story of the Groveland Four.

A white woman wrongly accused four Black men of raping her in 1949.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pardoned them in 2019, and earlier this year, they were finally exonerated.

We’re now bringing you their full story -- watch “Groveland 4: Journey to Exoneration” at 8 p.m. Wednesday on WFTV Channel 9.

Groveland Four Charles Greenlee, Samuel Shepherd and Walter Irvin, three of the four men known as the Groveland Four, in August 1949.