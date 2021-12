Innovation has always been an essential part of the LBank Exchange’s core value. Lots of projects with different innovative features have been listed on LBank Exchange since its launch back in 2015. This gave 6.4 million users across the globe the chance to participate in crypto investment, which helped rocket the development of many crypto projects. In 2021, LBank Exchange listed 150+ meme/community projects, 4 of them increased by 100 times, 10 of them increased by 50 times, and 25 of them increased by 30 times. There were also 20+ early/initial listings on LBank Exchange this year which were later listed on other leading exchanges. Without the support of these projects, LBank Exchange wouldn’t have become the world class digital asset trading platform it is today.

