ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Stabbing near Quick Quack Car Wash in St. George leaves man seriously injured

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34iiUZ_0dXUzBhF00

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A stabbing left one man severely injured in St. George on Sunday, Dec. 26.

The call was made to the St. George police from the Quick Quack Car Wash, where police found the man bleeding from his chest. He was immediately taken to the St. George Hospital.

Police say the man was attacked by two suspects who were later found near Valley View Dr. and Sunset Blvd. The two suspects have been described as transient men, one of whom had a warrant out for littering.

MORE: Truck plows into St. George building

Police found a knife in the first suspect’s backpack, which had blue fiber on it matching the blue t-shirt of the victim.

The suspect, named Adam Faraci, was taken to Purgatory Correctional Facility and is facing second degree felony assault as well as a paraphernalia charge after finding a syringe in his backpack.

The second suspect was not arrested.

Story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 2

Related
ABC4

Logan auto-ped crash leaves one dead, police investigating

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after being struck by a car on Tuesday night. The North Park Police Department says the fatal incident happened just north of 2500 N. Main Street in Logan around 6:43 p.m. The victim has not been identified at this time due to an ongoing investigation. Police say […]
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

SLC robber arrested after burglarizing sporting goods store

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a sporting goods store in downtown Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City Police have arrested 48-year-old Eric Prawitt for the crime. Police say the robbery happened near the area of 700 East 100 South on Dec. 29 around 12:33 a.m. A community […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint George, UT Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Saint George, UT
City
St. George, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quick Quack Car Wash#Quack#Police#The St George Hospital
ABC4

DWR searching for suspects who killed and left buck deer to waste

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Utah wildlife officials are searching for the individuals responsible for shooting and leaving a buck deer to waste. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says a deer was shot by a rifle and found with the head removed and the rest of the body left to waste. The deer was located […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Ogden man arrested after DUI crash leaves woman pinned inside vehicle

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A suspected DUI driver has been arrested after crashing into another car and fleeing the scene. Ogden City Police say the suspect is 22-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez. The female victim has not been identified. Police say the incident happened on Christmas Day around 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of 30th and Brinker […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Bus turns over in Emery County, injuring 20

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Late Monday night, a Greyhound Bus crashed traveling west on I-70 near mile marker 112 in Emery County, sending more than half of its passengers to the hospital. According to reports, the bus veered off the right side of the roadway, traveling approximately 100 yards before overturning. Officials say the […]
EMERY COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Utah man arrested for allegedly attempting to run over pregnant girlfriend twice

MILLCREEK (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after officials say he attempted to run over his pregnant girlfriend, twice, in Salt Lake City Monday. Maverick Seumanu, 30, was arrested for attempted murder and attempted kidnapping after witnesses reported seeing Seumanu trying to run the woman over in Millcreek, according to a probable cause statement […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Man found dead along I-15 in SLC, authorities investigating

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Authorities are investigating a body that was discovered along I-15 on Sunday morning. The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) first responded to a report of a camper located in the northbound lanes of I-15 near 1800 South around 7:27 a.m. When UHP arrived, they discovered a deceased man located in the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

I-15 Iron County rollover crash leaves woman dead

KANARRAVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The I-15 Iron County crash victim has been pronounced dead after being airlifted and flown to a local hospital. The victim has been identified as a 37 year-old female out of Indio, California.  According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Sunday, Dec. 26, at about 6:27 p.m. The victim was […]
IRON COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Two overdue skiers rescued by Wasatch County Search and Rescue

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A search and rescue team was dispatched Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call reporting two overdue skiers. The Wasatch County Search and Rescue received a call shortly after 4 p.m. reporting two overdue skiers from the Brighton Ski Resort. The skiers had “apparently dropped off the wrong side of the […]
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Crash closes part of I-15 in Iron County, Life Flight called in

Kanarraville, Utah (ABC4) – Parts of I-15 around mile marker 47 in Kanarraville have been closed down due to an accident involving a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle. The crash occurred around 8 p.m. on Sunday night and caused both northbound and southbound lanes to be closed. All lanes have been reopened since. Life Flight […]
KANARRAVILLE, UT
ABC4

ABC4

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy