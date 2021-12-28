ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Queer Eye’ goes to Texas in Season 6

TODAY.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has dropped a first look at Season...

www.today.com

Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert delivers huge surprise just in time for the New Year

Miranda Lambert has some exciting news for her fans – she's teamed up with hit show Queer Eye for a new song!. The country singer teased an instrumental snippet of her brand new track on her Instagram account alongside an image of her posing with the Fab Five from the Netflix series – aka Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown and Antoni Porowski. Fans went wild for the news, thanking Miranda for being such an all to the LGBTQ+ community and dubbing the surprise song the collab they "never knew" they needed.
My Clallam County

The Fab 5 says howdy to Texas in new 'Queer Eye' trailer

Say howdy to an all-new season of Queer Eye. Netflix has released the season six trailer for the show, which finds the Fab 5 bringing their makeover magic to Austin, Texas. This season, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown transform the lives of a honky tonk dance instructor, a trans weightlifter and more. They even bring their flair to a high school prom.
imdb.com

Queer Eye Season 6 Trailer: The Fab Five Return To Top Up Your Serotonin

When Netflix's "Queer Eye" reboot premiered in 2018, the heart-warming, gap-bridging series seemed like it could save the world. If not, the makeover series with a focus on inner-beauty at least felt like it was capable of giving the whole world a hug. Now the show is back for its sixth season — the first the Fab Five have filmed since the pandemic began — and the new trailer is already giving our tear ducts a workout.
imdb.com

Howdy, Y'all! Watch Queer Eye's Fab Five Go Deep in the Heart of Texas in Season 6 Trailer

Get ready for more fabulous fashion and meaningful makeovers than you can shake a stick at. Queer Eye is back on Dec. 31, and this time, all new episodes of the Emmy-winning hit show are taking us to Austin, Texas. On Dec. 27, Netflix released the new teaser for season six featuring life whisperers Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France. "Howdy, y'all," a cowboy-hat-clad Van Ness enthusiastically declares in the new trailer after moving on from Atlanta city makeovers. The ambassadors new home base in Austin will give them the chance to transform the lives of deserving Texans,...
Collider

'Queer Eye: 9 Tear-Jerker Episodes to Revisit Before the New Season

Netflix’s hit show Queer Eye is coming back for Season 6 on December 31st. To recap, the conceit is that five gay men, all with individual specialties, seek to help out someone (lovingly referred to as a hero) get a new start on their life. The cast includes Antoni Porowski (the food guy), Tan France (the fashion guy), Karamo Brown (the lifestyle/culture guy), Bobby Berk (the interior design guy), and Jonathan Van Ness (the grooming guy) who spend a week with a new hero to assist in making over their lives. This season will be set in Austin, Texas, with previous seasons taking place in Kansas, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Georgia and specials in Australia and Japan. The show has won four consecutive Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Structured Reality Show. It is a reboot of the hit show, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy from Bravo which ran from 2003 - 2007.
Austin 360

Howdy Texas! Here's what we know about the Austin season of 'Queer Eye' premiering soon

They've walked among us for months now. Finally, we'll get to see what happened when the "Queer Eye" team came to Austin. Season 6 of the popular Netflix reality show, filmed in Austin, premieres soon. Here's what we know so far about the Fab 5 — grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness, stylist Tan France, foodie Antoni Porowski, designer Bobby Berk and lifestyle coach Karamo Brown — and their time in town.
arcamax.com

Darren Criss: I'm a season ticket holder to the queer experience

Darren Criss is "a season ticket holder to the queer experience". The 34-year-old actor starred as Blaine Anderson on the hit TV series 'Glee', and although he left the show in 2015, fans continue to enthuse about his on-screen relationship with Kurt Hummel, played by Chris Colfer. Darren shared: "I...
digitalspy.com

The Witcher boss teases a major character will be queer in season 3

The Witcher season 2 might have only just landed, but the boss is already thinking ahead to season 3. Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich spoke about whether the show would feature any more queer characters. "Absolutely. What I think is really great is season three, which is...
