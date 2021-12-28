ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday sales smash records despite COVID and inflation

Cover picture for the articleSales numbers for the holiday are in, and they may be...

Reuters

Ireland smashes daily COVID-19 case record

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland became the latest country to smash its previous record number of daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, reporting 16,428 new infections as those requiring treatment in hospital also began to rise, the health department said. That topped the 11,182 reported on Dec. 24 with the fast- spreading...
Joe Fryer
Reuters

Dow eyes record highs in thin holiday trade; retailers jump

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Dow inched towards an all-time high on Wednesday, on a boost from retailers Home Depot and Nike, while record daily U.S. COVID-19 infections kept gains in check amid low trading volumes in the final week of the year. Home Depot (HD.N) and Nike Inc advanced...
STOCKS
CBS Sacramento

Demand for COVID Tests Increase As Omicron Surge, Holiday Season Overlap

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — COVID-19 testing sights are seeing a significant increase in demand for tests amid the holiday season and because of the spread of the Omicron variant. The parking lot at Cal Expo was full Wednesday with residents attempting to get tested ahead of New Year’s Eve. “If we get the test in time and everything works out, we can move on,” said Thana Paguyo. Thana waited at Cal Expo as Sacramento County hustled to distribute tests. “We set up an appointment for 2 o’clock and we drove out at 4:02, so it took about two hours,” said Christopher Paguyo. On Wednesday, it was the Paguyo...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Killeen Daily Herald

Killeen generates $31.5 million in sales tax revenue amidst record inflation

Killeen is on track to shatter a budgeted 1.5% increase in sales tax revenue established in the 2022 Fiscal Year budget with over $31.5 million in sales tax revenue. Sales tax is collected by the Texas comptroller based on sales made within a particular taxing district, and is then paid out to the applicable city.
KILLEEN, TX
#Covid#Holiday Sales#Inflation#Smash Records#Americans#Nbc News Now#Today Dec
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Sales this holiday season were a success for many local businesses around Humboldt County

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM)- Local business took a significant hit last year as sales were down due to covid as some stores could not fully operate and had to adjust to curbside pick up or focus on selling online.  But this holiday season, many local businesses were able to open their doors to customers. “It was […] The post Sales this holiday season were a success for many local businesses around Humboldt County appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
NBC News

Home prices surged by 18.4 percent in October, latest data shows

U.S. home prices surged again in October, as the housing market continues to boom in the wake of last year’s coronavirus recession. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, out Tuesday, climbed 18.4 percent in October from a year earlier. The gain marked a slight deceleration from a 19.1 percent year-over-year increase in September but was about in line with what economists had been expecting.
REAL ESTATE
Truth About Cars

December Auto Sales Still Looking Weak

While the official figures haven’t dropped, just about every outlet tracking new vehicle sales is projecting a significant decline in volume for December 2021. Showrooms have been trending toward the minimalist aesthetic since 2019 with the pandemic kicking things into overdrive as supply bottlenecks nullified practically every manufacturer’s ability to produce anywhere near its normal pace.
RETAIL
TODAY.com

Omicron surges fuel growing concern over holiday weekend

Fueled by the omicron variant, COVID cases are multiplying, leaving many Americans facing difficult decisions about how to celebrate Christmas and what to do about New Year’s. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Dec. 27, 2021.
HEALTH
UPI News

Holiday sales jump 8.5% in year with big online gains

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Retail sales during the holiday season jumped 8.5% compared with 2020, according to a report published Sunday by the credit card company Mastercard. E-commerce sales were up 11% in 2021 for the holiday season running from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24 compared to the previous year, according to the Mastercard SpendingPulse report. Online sales were up a massive 61% from 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a historic increase in shopping online.
RETAIL
AFP

US retail sales up 8.5 percent this holiday season

US consumers were in the mood to spend this holiday season, with retail sales soaring 8.5 percent over last year, a study released Sunday showed. "It's been a resurgent season for retailers as consumers stocked their carts with gifts and gadgets," Mastercard said.
RETAIL
NBC News

Holiday sales rise 8.5 percent, despite supply issues and omicron

Holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years, even as shoppers grappled with higher prices, product shortages and a raging new Covid-19 variant in the last few weeks of the season, according to one spending measure. Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all kinds of payments including cash and debit...
RETAIL
Reuters

U.S. auto sales to fall in December due to supply constraints - data

Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. auto retail sales are expected to fall in December, as supply shortages and high demand have caused prices to skyrocket, consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said in a report released on Thursday. Retail sales of new vehicles could fall 17.7% to 2,923,600 units from...
RETAIL

