Holiday sales smash records despite COVID and inflation

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — COVID-19 testing sights are seeing a significant increase in demand for tests amid the holiday season and because of the spread of the Omicron variant. The parking lot at Cal Expo was full Wednesday with residents attempting to get tested ahead of New Year’s Eve. “If we get the test in time and everything works out, we can move on,” said Thana Paguyo. Thana waited at Cal Expo as Sacramento County hustled to distribute tests. “We set up an appointment for 2 o’clock and we drove out at 4:02, so it took about two hours,” said Christopher Paguyo. On Wednesday, it was the Paguyo...

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO