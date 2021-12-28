Another mass shooting, this one in Denver area

A late-arriving item for tonight’s Little Rock City Board meeting disclosed the settlement of a lawsuit over the 2017 shooting death of James Hartsfield by a police officer working security outside a Little Rock club. The city has agreed to pay $85,000 to settle its part of a lawsuit...
The Little Rock Fire Department responded to calls about a fire at the old Cajun’s Wharf building at 2400 Cantrell Road earlier this morning, KTHV reports. According to the report, the fire was located in the back of the building upstairs and the back deck and put out by the fire department.
I’ve been perusing the files recently released by Arkansas State Police from its investigation of the fatal stabbing of former Republican Sen. Linda Collins in her Pocahontas home. Her one-time friend, Rebecca O’Donnell, pleaded guilty to the crime and is serving a 50-year sentence. The files, previously sealed,...
You might remember when the Arkansas Blog wrote about two Springdale boys, aged 12 and 14, innocent of any wrongdoing, who was stopped at gunpoint in 2018, handcuffed and frisked before Springdale cops released them, realizing they weren’t involved in a recent incident in the neighborhood. Federal Judge Timothy...
Another apparent homicide was reported in North Little Rock. From the police department:. On December 14, 2021, at approximately 6:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Avenue and Hazel Street in reference to a male running on Washington Avenue with a knife. Upon arrival to the area, officers located a.
