Patrick Mahomes Jokes He Will ‘Try to Make it to 12-Something’ as a Tired Dad This New Year’s Eve

By Sydni Ellis
 1 day ago
Patrick Mahomes is one tired dad! Professionally, he is known as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, but at home, he is simply dad to his 10-month-old daughter Sterling Skye, whom he shares with fiancée Brittany Matthews . With New Year’s Eve coming up, Mahomes joked that he will “try to make it to 12-something,” despite being exhausted.

In an interview with The Drive on 610 Sports Radio on Monday, reported by People, Mahomes said, “I will try to make it to 12-something, but these days that’s kind of late for me being the dad that I am now, but will try to make it until the ball drops in New York.” Parents of young kids (or kids of any age, TBH) know this is so true. Somehow, staying awake and alert until midnight feels impossible once you have kids!

Mahomes added the family is keeping the holiday low-key this year due to COVID-19. “I will probably be at home with family,” he said. “I wish we were able to do something New Year’s Eve-wise, but with COVID and everything like that, you kind of have to separate yourself. I’m sure Brittany will have something planned for us at the house.”

Earlier in the interview, Mahomes talked about having a great first Christmas with his daughter. “It worked out well for us, and we had a home game that Saturday,” he said. “We had that morning to be with the kids, and do all the gifts and everything. Sterling, I don’t think she understood what Christmas was yet, but she understood she got a lot of toys.”

He added, “She was playing with literally everything. It was fun to see her do that.” One of her favorite toys was a mini remote-control black Lamborghini, which Matthews shared pictures of on Instagram with the caption, “Hope everyone had an amazing Christmas. My sweet girls 1 st Christmas, we sure do love you Sterling.” She also posted festive shots of the entire family under the tree .

Maybe Mahomes should do a New Year’s Eve countdown to noon with Sterling instead? Then everyone can start their new year with a good night’s sleep!

Read about how Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie and more celebrity parents co-sleep with their kids.

Shawn Johnson East's Family Christmas Photo Reveals the Cutest Details About Her Two Kids

New parents know that having two kids within two years means every day is an adventure, but it seems Shawn Johnson East and her husband Andrew East are taking it all in stride. The couple are celebrating baby Jett‘s first Christmas, sharing the sweetest holiday photo of the entire family in matching festive pajamas ahead of the holiday. Posing in front of their front door, which is expertly decorated for the season, the former Olympic gymnast captioned the picture, “East Family Christmas… that’s a WRAP 🎁 (also… Jetter and Drew are almost the same size).” View this post on Instagram A...
Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine's Kids Are So Excited For Christmas in This Rare Photo Shared by Mom

Santa is coming! Nobody is more excited than Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine’s kids, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 3! In a rare photo shared by their mom on Dec. 22, both girls are seen jumping on the bed in excitement. Prinsloo captioned the post, “The elf is watching…” referencing the Elf on the Shelf who reports kids’ activities back to Santa before Christmas Eve. We know he is telling the big guy that Dusty and Gio are on the nice list — they are just so sweet! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine...
This Heartwarming Video Of Dwayne Johnson's Daughters Surprising Grandma With A New Car Is A Must-See

One of the best parts about the holiday season is being able to give love back to the people in our lives who mean the most, something that Dwayne Johnson takes to heart when celebrating with his nearest and dearest. Johnson shared the Christmas gift he gave to his beloved mom, Ata Johnson, this year, and her joyful reaction as her granddaughters unveiled the surprise is truly priceless. In an Instagram post shared over the holiday weekend, Johnson revealed that his family, including wife Lauren Hashian and daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 3, surprised their grammy with a brand-new Cadillac, with...
