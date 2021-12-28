ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, OH

Southington man indicted in hit-and-run death

By Abigail Cloutier
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LzM1j_0dXUyZbE00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Southington man was indicted in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Dec. 27 on multiple charges after being accused of hitting a woman and leaving the scene.

A grand jury indicted James Markley in the death of Diana St. Julian on Oct. 10. He was also indicted on charges of failure to stop after an accident, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and tampering with evidence.

Local restaurant owner facing domestic violence charges

Markley is accused of hitting 31-year-old St. Julian in Niles at around 3:15 a.m. Oct. 10 and leaving the scene. St. Julian died as a result of injuries she sustained in the accident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Southington, OH
City
Niles, OH
City
Warren, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WKBN

1 cited after car crashes into apartment Tuesday

Reports said the officer was behind the car at Pleasant Drive and Huntington Drive about 4:50 a.m. when it went through a stop sign and rammed into an apartment building in the 7400 block of Huntington Drive. The car was completely inside the building, reports said.
BOARDMAN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Alcohol#Restaurant
WKBN

Man crashes into building in front of cop

Reports said the officer was behind the car at Pleasant Drive and Huntington Drive about 4:50 a.m. when it went through a stop sign and rammed into an apartment building in the 7400 block of Huntington Drive. The car was completely inside the building, reports said.
BOARDMAN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

WKBN

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy