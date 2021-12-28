Southington man indicted in hit-and-run death

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Southington man was indicted in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Dec. 27 on multiple charges after being accused of hitting a woman and leaving the scene.

A grand jury indicted James Markley in the death of Diana St. Julian on Oct. 10. He was also indicted on charges of failure to stop after an accident, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and tampering with evidence.

Markley is accused of hitting 31-year-old St. Julian in Niles at around 3:15 a.m. Oct. 10 and leaving the scene. St. Julian died as a result of injuries she sustained in the accident.

