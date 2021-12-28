Joe Montana is focus of new documentary

A new documentary celebrating 25 years of the much-loved jungle labels A-Ko Recordings and AKO Beatz is available to stream now. The short film, 'AKO Beatz...25 Years In The Jungle', features contributions from the likes of Goldie, Mantra, Double O, Decibella, Sheba Q, Sweetpea, King Britt, Djinn, Threshold, Blackeye and various other figures from the labels' rosters, who reflect on its history and key releases. The documentary was edited by Esther Wanyama, who also DJs under the N.E.GIRL alias.
Comments / 0