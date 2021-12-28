ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Montana is focus of new documentary

Cover picture for the articleFootball Hall of Famer Joe Montana is the...

Deadline

‘Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure’ Gets Peacock Premiere Date & Trailer

“We want Joe! We want Joe!” From a national title at Notre Dame to “The Catch” and multiple more Super Bowls, Joe Montana was football’s Mr. Clutch, and a new documentary series is about to revive the glory. Peacock said Monday that the first two episodes of NFL Films’ six-part Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will hit the streamer on Thursday, January 6. New ones will bow weekly after that. Watch the first trailer above. Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure features stories that many people don’t know: the doubt from his coaches, the controversies with teammates and the insecurities from within that drove...
Fast Company

Joe Montana leaves room for other GOATs

Joe Montana, one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time, was known as the ‘Comeback King.’ He reveals what gave him the special ability to persevere against all odds, the toll a successful sports career takes physically and mentally, and what he really thinks about Tom Brady being the GOAT.
Fast Company

Joe Montana works better under pressure

Joe Montana, one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time, was known as the ‘Comeback King.’ He reveals how he harnessed the pressure of not wanting to lose to lead his team to victory time and time again.
Hello Magazine

GMA's Michael Strahan supported by fans as he shares news of sad loss

GMA star Michael Strahan was supported by his legion of loyal fans as he took to social media to share news of the sad loss of NFL hero John Madden. Sharing two pictures depicting the late NFL coaching and broadcasting legend, Michael was clearly emotional as he paid tribute to the man who died on Tuesday, aged 85.
Deadline

John Madden Remembered: “Dearly Loved By Millions” & “Nobody Had a Bigger Impact On The NFL”

NFL players and teams, colleagues, friends and others are mourning John Madden, the Hall of Fame NFL coach-turned-broadcaster who died today at 85. Here are some of their tributes from social media: A statement on the passing of the great John Madden from CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus. pic.twitter.com/gyPhF91NGy — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 29, 2021 John Madden was dearly loved by millions of football fans worldwide. While it’s a very sad day, it’s also a day we should celebrate the life of a man who brought joy through the game of football to millions.#HOFForever pic.twitter.com/9vi9Xfhbi1 — Pro Football Hall of Fame...
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
CBS Boston

Tom Brady, Julian Edelman Among Sports Stars To Pay Tribute To John Madden

BOSTON (CBS) — The sports world lost an icon Tuesday night with the passing of Hall of Famer John Madden. The titan of football passed away at the age of 85. Madden was a pioneer coach with the Oakland Raiders in the 1970s, winning a Super Bowl in 1976, and his voice explained and broke down the game to generations on just about every network over his three-decade career as a broadcaster. And his video game franchise has brought a whole new generation — and a whole new level of understanding — to the game of football. Madden’s death sent shockwaves throughout...
Deadline

John Madden Dies: NFL Coach, Longtime Broadcaster & Video Game Namesake Was 85

John Madden died Tuesday at 85. The passing of the exuberant, Hall of Fame former Oakland Raiders coach who retired that post after a decade and then became a broadcast-booth legend, a popular pitchman and later the wildly successful Madden NFL video game franchise, was announced by the National Football League, which said he died unexpectedly Tuesday morning. If you were a football watcher when Madden worked a game, you might agree there will never be another like him. “Nobody loved football more than Coach,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday. “He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and...
Vibe

15 Times Hip-Hop Paid Homage To John Madden And ‘Madden NFL’

The sports world suffered a great loss following the death of Hall-Of-Fame NFL Coach and broadcaster John Madden, who on Tuesday (Dec. 28) passed away unexpectedly at the age of 85. Former coach of the Oakland Raiders, Madden led the franchise to seven AFC Championship games and a Super Bowl victory during his decade-long stint in the Bay Area. Retiring in 1979 with the highest winning percentage among NFL coaches with more than 100 games, Madden took his talents to the broadcast booth that same year, where he quickly became one of the top color commentators in sports, racking up...
