Family Relationships

Daughter sneaks in during grace to give her family a Christmas surprise

TODAY.com
 1 day ago

A daughter who had recently moved away from...

www.today.com

mymodernmet.com

Young Man Invites 89-Year-Old Neighbor To Live With Him So She Is Not Alone in Her Last Days

It’s amazing how one small act of kindness can change someone’s life, and the most unlikely pairs can form the strongest of bonds. Such was the case with then 26-year-old Chris Salvatore and his 84-year-old neighbor Norma Cook. When Salvatore moved into his new apartment in West Hollywood, CA back in 2012, he had no clue that the curious elderly woman staring at him from her kitchen window in the complex’s courtyard would become one of his best friends. After a quick greeting through the screened opening, he asked if he could come inside and say hello. Once Cook agreed, the rest was history.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Indy100

Boyfriend tells how he ‘upset’ girlfriend by refusing to pay for her family’s Christmas gifts in Reddit post

Christmas is a time for everyone to put their differences aside and enjoy the joyous occasion – but let’s face it, it’s easier said than done. For one man, the drama started early after he refused to pay for his girlfriend’s gifts for her family and friends. The 28-year-old took to Reddit to seek much-needed reassurance after being slammed as an “a**hole for ruining Christmas” by his partner’s sister. He explained how he and his girlfriend, Lauren, had been dating for two years and recently moved in together. He works and pays for all living expenses while his...
TODAY.com

To the Santa who made fun of my daughter's flapping hands

To the Santa who made fun of my daughter’s flapping,. My kids have waited all year to sit on your coveted lap. Excitement was bursting through their bodies. Which is why when my daughter took a seat beside you, her hands began to flap and flutter with joy. This...
SheKnows

Pregnant Mom Cancels Large Christmas Party for Her Husband's Family & Now He's Demanding 'Formal Apology' — Was She Wrong?

‘Tis the season for holiday parties and huge family arguments, right? The holiday season can ramp up tension for anyone, but this one dad on Reddit seems to have taken it to a whole new level. He invited his entire family for a five-day celebration (yes, five entire days) at his home without consulting his pregnant wife first, who also, BTW, takes care of their 2-year-old. The 6-months-pregnant wife posted on Reddit’s popular Am I The A–hole? forum to ask others’ opinions on if she overreacted by cancelling all the plans behind her husband’s back. In the post, the mom wrote, “My...
imdb.com

Nick Cannon Shares Photos With All 7 of His Children for Christmas After Son Zen's Death

Nick Cannon's holiday celebration wouldn't be complete without a few heartwarming photos of his little ones. The Wild 'N Out star took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a series of portraits of himself with his seven children, including a sweet snapshot of him with his 5-month-old son Zen, who passed away earlier this month due to a brain tumor. "Merry Christmas to All and to All Goodnight!" Nick captioned his Instagram. "Love The Cannons!!" One image captured The Masked Singer host flashing a wide smile as his children snuggled with him, including 10-year-old twins, Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon, who he shares...
Upworthy

Mother uses family holiday card to let loved ones know her child is nonbinary and it's adorable

A young mother is being lauded for celebrating her child embracing their nonbinary identity and for sharing the same with their loved ones. Jennifer Chen posted a family holiday card featuring her husband Brendan Hay, and their twins Chloe and Clark to make the announcement in November. Chen introduced her kid as non-binary and shared their new name—Clark. As reported by TODAY, she wrote, "Clark prefers they/them/he pronouns and would like to be known as my kid/my son who is non-binary. Clark asked us to tell our friends and family who they are now."
Upworthy

Mom refuses to go to family Christmas until her parents use her trans son’s correct pronouns

Misgendering someone can trigger gender dysphoria and inflict trauma. A woman knew her son was hurt every time someone misgendered him, so she decided to take measures to protect him, even if it meant giving an ultimatum to her parents. The 45-year-old posted about refusing to go to the family Christmas held at her parents' home because they wouldn't use her son's correct pronouns. She was heavily criticized by close relatives for demanding her parents to use her son's correct pronouns. She turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong to expect her parents to use his new name and correct pronouns.
The Guardian

My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
