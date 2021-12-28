Alicia Keys Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ To Son Genesis In Precious Video Tribute

Alicia Keys Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection.

Having one of the world’s greatest singers as your mom no doubt comes with some pretty fun perks, but perhaps one of the sweetest is getting to enjoy an unexpected, impromptu musical moment on every special occasion. Alicia Keys just shared a joyful birthday tribute in honor of her youngest son, Genesis, on his seventh birthday, and it’s so precious, we’re full-on swooning.

Keys shared the video to her TikTok account, featuring a fun family sing-along in the bathroom. In the clip, the 15-time Grammy winner can be seen holding the camera as she’s joined by the birthday boy, her older son, 11-year-old Egypt, as well as the boys’ grandma, Keys’ mom Terria Joseph. The foursome belted out a lively rendition of “Happy Birthday,” jumping, hugging, and dancing together in celebration of Genesis.

@aliciakeys

♬ original sound – Alicia Keys

“Happy birthday to Genesis!!! I got you for life!!! May every year bring you closer to your unstoppable GREATNESS!!! 👑👑👑If it’s the birthday of some one u love drop a cake in the comments 🎂🎂🎂💜💜💜,” Keys wrote in the caption of her post.

She also took to Instagram to share the sweetest gallery of photos featuring the newly-minted seven-year-old throughout the years, and each photo is cuter than the one before it. She ended the gallery with the TikTok video, adding a heartwarming tribute to Genesis in the caption of her post.

Calling him a “beautiful soul,” she added, “I got you for life!! I love everything about you!! Your silly, your serious, your outrageous, your strength, your funny, your honesty, your intelligence, your wisdom!! Your EVERYTHING!!!! You are incredible!! May every year bring you closer to your unstoppable greatness!! I love you young king!! 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑.”

Keys and her husband of over a decade, producer Swizz Beatz, share sons Egypt and Genesis, and they also co-parent son Kaseem, 13, with Beatz’s ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere. It looks like the celebration for their youngest was filled with joy and music aplenty — and we’d expect nothing less. Happy birthday, Genesis!