New trailer for ‘The Batman’ also features Catwoman

TODAY.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trailer for the upcoming film “The...

www.today.com

ComicBook

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' New Movie Skipping Theaters for Hulu Debut

Deep Water, an upcoming erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, is foregoing a theatrical release in favor of going straight to streaming on Hulu. The film, from Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal director Adriane Lyne, is likely to arrive on the streamer in early 2022, since its original theatrical date was January 14. Developed by 20th Century Studios and New Regency, Deep Water was pulled from Disney's theatrical release calendar last week. The move comes after Steven Spielberg's long-awaited take on West Side Story disappointed at the box office and ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Shares A New Look At Jared Leto As The Joker

There's been a lot of Joker discussion online over the past few weeks after rumors that Eternals actor Barry Keoghan has been cast as the iconic villain in Matt Reeves' The Batman picked up steam, and Zack Snyder appears to have used the opportunity to share a new look at Jared Leto as The Clown Prince of Crime on Vero.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
MOVIES
Variety

Michael Keaton to Play Batman in ‘Batgirl’ Starring Leslie Grace

Michael Keaton is dusting off his signature cape and cowl for “Batgirl,” the upcoming HBO Max superhero film. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman, the character he originated in Tim Burton’s 1989 film. He will star alongside Leslie Grace, who’s playing the lead role. Though plot details have been kept under wrap, the film centers on the heroine whose real identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. Warner Bros. declined to comment on Keaton’s casting. As previously announced, J.K. Simmons is returning to portray Jim Gordon after first playing the character in...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Batman first-look trailer hints at major Riddler fan theory

The Batman spoilers follow. The newest trailer for The Batman is centered around Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle and hints at a huge fan theory involving Paul Dano's Riddler. Subtitled 'The Bat and The Cat', this extended clip delves into the very complex dynamic between Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) and Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) — as well as their alter-egos Batman and Catwoman.
MOVIES
metaflix.com

‘The Batman’ Cover Reveals Catwoman’s New Accessories

A new cover for Empire Magazine gives a close look at Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman with her iconic whip for the upcoming “The Batman.”. Kravitz will star alongside Robert Pattinson in “The Batman” as Selina Kyle. This comes with a slew of other famous reintroductions director Matt Reeves makes in the upcoming film. The two posters foreshadow that classic back-and-forth between the characters as allies and enemies.
ENTERTAINMENT
inthrill.com

The Batman [Trailer]

Robert Pattinson has been tasked to play the role of Batman for the upcoming Matt Reeves directed film. The first looks we got have been great so far and DC fans were also introduced to the new Catwoman played by Zoë Kravitz. The Batman is set to hit theaters...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Plot Description for Upcoming Sequel AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Revealed

With 2022’s slate of comic book movies about to hit us in the face, the studios are going to start the hype trains for their respective properties. One of the bigger swings DC is making is with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Set to release on December 16th 2022, a few details have been released on what to expect with this sequel. Warner Bros. recently released this synopsis:
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Zack Snyder Shares Concept Art for His REBEL MOON Sci-Fi Action Film

Director Zack Snyder has released a piece of concept art from his upcoming Netflix sci-fi project Rebel Moon. This is based on a Star Wars idea that Snyder pitched to Lucasfilm years ago. When they didn’t pick it up, he reworked it into this original film idea, which I’m actually pretty excited about!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Robert Pattinson and Dwayne Johnson Top Fandango's Most-Anticipated New 2022 Performances Survey

With a number of 2021's most anticipated movies being delayed until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic and with Spider-Man: No Way Home proving that movie theaters are back in a big way, next year is shaping up to be monumental for movie fans, which will feature a number of beloved follow-up projects and new takes on familiar characters. A recent survey conducted by Fandango with movie fans revealed data on performances that audiences are most looking forward to, which includes Robert Pattinson's take on Bruce Wayne and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's take on Black Adam being some of the roles that audiences are most looking forward to. Check out the full details of the survey below.
MOVIES
The Independent

22 films to look out for in 2022, from The Lost City and The Northman to Avatar 2

We should probably talk about cinema differently. Yes, there’s a whole lot of superhero movies, and – more worryingly – a lot of Ghostbusters: Afterlife-style corporate plundering disguised as nostalgia. But genuinely look around, even within the major Hollywood studio space, and you’ll still find work that is exciting and novel.Next year is a case in point. Despite the perceived wisdom that modern film is a big pile-up of intellectual property, 2022 promises a cornucopia of big ideas and high-concept innovation happily existing among… all the IP. Some of which actually looks pretty great.Below are our 22 picks for 2022...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Superhero Bits: Kim Kardashian Spoils Spider-Man, Venom 3 Rumors & More

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.) In this...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

The Batman Streaming Date on HBO Max Confirmed by WarnerMedia CEO

The Batman will take flight on HBO Max after a 45-day exclusive window in theaters, confirms WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar. Along with DC's Wonder Woman 1984 last December, Warner Bros. made its entire 2021 theatrical slate available to stream on HBO Max on the same day those films opened in theaters. Under Kilar's hybrid release strategy created as "a strategic response to the impact of the ongoing global pandemic," 17 theatrical films — including Godzilla vs. Kong, Space Jam: A New Legacy, DC's The Suicide Squad, and The Matrix Resurrections — streamed simultaneously on HBO Max. In October, WarnerMedia confirmed a return to theatrical exclusives keeping new titles off the streaming service for at least 45 days.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Batman: Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz’s chemistry in new trailer grips fandom

Fans are “hyped” about the latest trailer for Robert Pattinson’s debut Batman film. Released on Monday (27 December), the new trailer for The Batman features more footage of Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman and Paul Dano as The Riddler. “The Bat and the Cat” trailer teases an alliance between the Dark Knight and Catwoman, as The Riddler plots to destroy Gotham City, while exacting revenge on Bruce Wayne/Batman over family secrets. The Batman also stars Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, and Andy Serkis as the Wayne family’s trusted butler Alfred Pennyworth. It is directed...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Batman’s Zoë Kravitz On ‘Intimidating’ Experience Taking The Catwoman Mantle

As far as comic book heroes go, DC’s Batman is one of the most popular of all time. And as such, Gotham’s Protector has been adapted for film a number of times throughout the years. The next of these will be Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the title character. The cast also includes Zoë Kravitz, who recently opened up about the “intimidating” experience of taking on the mantle of Catwoman.
MOVIES
Distractify

'The Batman' Is the Latest Film for the Caped Crusader — Is It a Part of the DCEU?

After numerous delays and production hold-ups, The Batman is set to hit theaters in 2022. Aside from the 2017 animated feature The Lego Batman Movie, this is the first live-action solo Batman film since The Dark Knight Rises in 2012. The Caped Crusader returns to the spotlight in his own Gotham City adventure marked by some classic villains and anti-heroes. But does this new film take place within the DCEU?
MOVIES

