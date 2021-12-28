New trailer for ‘The Batman’ also features Catwoman

With a number of 2021's most anticipated movies being delayed until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic and with Spider-Man: No Way Home proving that movie theaters are back in a big way, next year is shaping up to be monumental for movie fans, which will feature a number of beloved follow-up projects and new takes on familiar characters. A recent survey conducted by Fandango with movie fans revealed data on performances that audiences are most looking forward to, which includes Robert Pattinson's take on Bruce Wayne and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's take on Black Adam being some of the roles that audiences are most looking forward to. Check out the full details of the survey below.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO