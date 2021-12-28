ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Person injured in Route 219 accident on Christmas Day

By Dylan Johnson, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iwoOH_0dXUy3gT00

One person was injured in a vehicle accident on Route 219 on Saturday. The accident then resulted in another accident and the closure of part of the road for 45 minutes.

According to Somerset County 911, the accident occurred at 5:49 p.m. near the Jerome exit of Route 219 on the southbound side.

Another accident nearby:Boswell man killed in vehicle accident on Somerset Pike Wednesday

Politicians talk 219 funding:John Joyce: Biden's infrastructure plan won't fund Route 219

Jerome and Conemaugh Township fire departments were joined by the Conemaugh Township and Boswell ambulances and the Conemaugh Hospital Medical Unit responded to the scene.

Conemaugh Township Police Department Chief Vincent Zangaglia said that Brittany Walter, 32, of Latrobe, sustained minor injuries in the accident when she hydroplaned on the wet road, hit the median and spin into an embankment.

Another accident happened shortly after when a driver merging onto Route 219 saw the fire trucks and stopped. A driver behind rear-ended that car.

Emergency crews then closed the lane for 45 minutes, according to Zangaglia.

Follow Dylan Johnson on Twitter at @DADylanJohnson and on Facebook at facebook.com/DylanJohnsonDailyAmerican.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Latrobe, PA
City
Conemaugh Township, PA
Somerset County, PA
Accidents
City
Boswell, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Somerset County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Somerset, PA
County
Somerset County, PA
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Accident#Somerset Pike#Route 219
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Daily American

The Daily American

162
Followers
193
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy