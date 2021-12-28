ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Machine Gun Kelly Clue On 'Jeopardy' Left Every Contestant Stumped

By Emily Lee
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

On Monday (December 27), every Jeopardy! contestant was left stumped by a surprising clue. While many viewers watching found the clue to be quite obvious, the buzzer rang as all three contestants apparently don't know who Machine Gun Kelly is.

"The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK," host Ken Jennings said to the contestants. Not only were Machine Gun Kelly's initials part of the clue but there was also an on-screen photo of the rapper with his girlfriend Megan Fox . Contestants Donna Lettow , Ashley Castle , and returning Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider were all left completely stumped.

Fans of Machine Gun Kelly found the moment hilarious and took to Twitter to joke about the unanswered clue.

Despite the Jeopardy! contestants lack of knowledge about Machine Gun Kelly's career, he's been pretty busy lately. In addition to his music, he also launched a new nail polish line. During a visit to the Drew Barrymore Show , he opened up about his latest project, as well as his relationship with Fox .

“My girl is really centered and kind of was like the one who encouraged me to face my past and stuff and pick out what it is that I’m running from," he said of the Transformers actress. "That was big for me.”

