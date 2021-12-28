What to know about the Bank of Utica's New Year's Eve celebration

The Bank of Utica New Year’s Eve celebration downtown will be a jam-packed night of festivities to ring in 2022.

Festivities begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 and will continue until 1 a.m. Jan. 1. The event, centered around the Bank of Utica on Genesee Street, is free and open to the public.

Entertainment, including bands, musicians and magicians, will perform on two stages, one at the Bank of Utica drive-thru and a second in front of the bank. The police and fire departments will hold a chili cookoff, and there will be ice sculpting and ice sculpture displays.

Vendors will offer alcoholic beverages, coffee and limited food for sale. There will be a horse and carriage ride, and newly elected city officials will be inaugurated on the main stage at the kickoff of festivities.

A running countdown on a digital clock will track the impending new year, and there will be a fireworks display to celebrate the arrival of 2022.

All businesses in the footprint of the event that are open for business will be available to attendees.

Entry gates will be located on Bank Place and Washington, Blandina and Devereux streets. Picture IDs are required to obtain wristbands to buy or possess alcohol. No outside alcohol can be brought to the event.

Attendees should not bring bags, backpacks, coolers or other packages; all baggage is subject to search by law enforcement. Due to the number of K9s at the event, attendees should not bring their domestic animals to the event.

Road closures will begin at noon on New Year’s Eve and continue into the morning of New Year’s Day.

Genesee Street will be closed between Bank Place and Elizabeth, Washington and Columbia streets. Blandina and Devereux streets will be closed between Genesee and Charlotte streets.

Charlotte Street will be closed between Elizabeth Street and Steuben Park.

Due to the fireworks display, Washington Street will be completely closed to traffic, as well as Hanna Park Drive. Broadway and Cornelia Street will both be closed between Court and Columbia Streets.

