SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- A lesson from the 4th grade, one I never forgot, was the memorization of basic needs. Air, water, shelter, clothing, food, Of course, there are also necessary and often complex means to attain and sustain these. It should not take a natural disaster to reawaken our awareness of their preciousness. All too often, though, a storm or a major mishap jolt us back into awareness of basics. In 2022, perhaps I can make a stronger effort to promote fulfillment of these needs for others.

LYNDHURST, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO