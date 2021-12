Let me know if any of this rings true to You or anyone You know. You're excited to start searching for a house either as a first time home buyer or a seasoned one. I'm sure you have a family member or friend who would love to give you advice on anything and everything from their favorite chicken recipe to Your home purchase. Although their intentions are good, let's go through some of the Myths you might hear, and if you know of any good chicken recipes please let me know in the comments.