Inside NASA’s Mission Control Center with its longest-serving flight director Paul Dye

The astronauts launching with the first private crewed mission to the International Space Station (ISS) next year have cleared all their medical evaluations. NASA and its international partners approved the four-person crew for Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1), which is scheduled to launch on Feb. 28, 2022. The Ax-1 crew includes Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe, according to a statement from NASA. The crew was approved by NASA and the Multilateral Crew Operations Panel, a coalition of five international space agencies that decides who flies to the International Space Station and each crew member's role for the mission.
