Inside NASA’s Mission Control Center with its longest-serving flight director Paul Dye

By Brendan Byrne
wmfe.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA’s Mission Control Center is responsible for the safety of its astronauts and space hardware. It takes a special kind of person to take on that responsibility. NASA’s...

www.wmfe.org

The Independent

Nasa’s alien-hunting James Webb Space Telescope gets first surprise breakthrough as its lifetime ‘significantly’ extended

Nasa’s new James Webb Space Telescope has seen its first major breakthrough, with the agency announcing it will last “significantly” longer than previously expected.The prevision of the launch last week, and its flight since, mean that it will have enough fuel to “allow support of science operations for significantly more than a 10-year science lifetime”, Nasa said. The minimum timeline for the mission is five years.The science work of the space telescope is powered in part by solar panels, which Nasa recently said had been deployed successfully. But it also relies on more traditional propellant to allow it to...
abc17news.com

NASA will launch mission to an unexplored world in 2022

Some of the most exciting space missions are ready to kick off in 2022. This year, expect the first images and science results from the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope, see a new mission launch to study an unexplored world and watch a NASA spacecraft deliberately crash into an asteroid’s moon.
Space.com

Rich Clifford, NASA astronaut who secretly flew with Parkinson's, dies at 69

Michael "Rich" Clifford, who as a NASA astronaut flew on three space shuttle missions, including one after his diagnosis with Parkinson's Disease, has died at the age of 69. Clifford's death on Tuesday (Dec. 28) was confirmed by the Association of Space Explorers (ASE), a professional organization for astronauts and cosmonauts that included Clifford as a life member. He died due to complications from Parkinson's.
State
Texas State
The Independent

Nasa’s galaxy-scouring James Webb Space Telescope completes crucial sunshield unfurling stage

The James Webb Telescope has successfully deployed part of its sunshield, one of the vital stages in its unfurling that will help scientists look further back in time than ever before.The telescope was sent into space on Christmas Day, but that was only one part of its lengthy launch process; it must also unfurl its 18-segment mirror which will take place over a matter of weeks.Three days after its initial launch, a key step in this process was completed. The Forward Unitized Pallet Structure (UPS) section of its sunshield was unfurled over a four-hour period. The heat shield is made...
Digital Trends

Watch the story so far of NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover

NASA’s Perseverance rover has been incredibly busy exploring the surface of Mars since its arrival in February. A newly released video from the space agency highlights key moments from its mission so far, from its spectacular landing (shown in breathtaking footage) and collection of rock samples to the capture of sublime imagery and a few clever selfies.
Space.com

Where is NASA's James Webb Space Telescope? Here's how to follow its progress.

NASA's new $10 billion observatory is completing a nerve-wracking sequence of steps to reach its final configuration and location. The James Webb Space Telescope's "29 days on the edge," as NASA has dubbed the lengthy and complex deployment process, began when the spacecraft launched on Saturday (Dec. 25). Since then, the observatory has reached key milestones like unfurling its solar array and adjusting its trajectory. Still to come are steps like opening its sunshield and arranging its mirrors.
Discovery

NASA's Biggest 2021 Milestones

2021 was a memorable year for NASA. Among the many scientific accomplishments for the year, NASA continued preparations to launch the James Webb Space Telescope on Dec. 24 from French Guiana, successfully landed the Perseverance rover on the surface of Mars, and piloted the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter – the first powered, controlled flight on another planet.
wxxv25.com

NASA’s Stennis Space Center promotes Mississippian to leadership post

NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, announced that longtime employee Rodney McKellip is the new associate director. McKellip, a native of Picayune, and resident of Slidell, has been serving as director of the Stennis Center Operations. In his new role, he succeeds Mary Byrd, who is retiring. Both leadership changes will become effective by the end of the year.
The Verge

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is about to transform into its final form

NASA’s incredibly powerful James Webb Space Telescope has been in space for three days now, but perhaps the riskiest part of its journey to deep space is just getting underway. Soon, the telescope will initiate an intricately choreographed mechanical dance as it slowly contorts its shape and unfurls, in order to reach its final form for observing the distant cosmos.
Space.com

NASA clears Axiom crew for 1st private mission to International Space Station

The astronauts launching with the first private crewed mission to the International Space Station (ISS) next year have cleared all their medical evaluations. NASA and its international partners approved the four-person crew for Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1), which is scheduled to launch on Feb. 28, 2022. The Ax-1 crew includes Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe, according to a statement from NASA. The crew was approved by NASA and the Multilateral Crew Operations Panel, a coalition of five international space agencies that decides who flies to the International Space Station and each crew member's role for the mission.
sportstalkline.com

Psyche: NASA Mission to a Steel World

The Psyche spacecraft will reach its destination in early 2026, where it will commence its two-year-long scientific survey of the asteroid. When our solar system was very young, there were no planets—only a diffuse disk of gas and dust circled the sun. But within a few million years, that churning cloud of primordial material collapsed…
The Weather Channel

NASA’s Newly Launched James Webb Space Telescope to Reach Destination L2 in Nearly 29 Days

NASA's next-generation James Webb telescope en route to space to probe galaxies, distant worlds will take 29 days to reach its orbit, about 1 million miles from Earth. The $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope was launched atop an Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana on December 25, kicking off a long-delayed, potentially transformative mission to study the early universe, nearby exoplanets and more.
