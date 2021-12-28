ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Crew - Episode 1.04 - Wine & Therapy - Press Release

Cover picture for the article01/11/2022 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : Wyatt convinces Noah...

Anna - Episode 1.06 - What To Do When Mama Dies (Finale) - Press Release

Episode Six – “What To Do When Mama Dies” – Airing Thursday, December 23 on AMC+. On returning home, Anna finds her brother. The family is reunited once again. The siblings decide to set off for Italy. Perhaps somebody there has managed to find an antidote to the Red Fever.
Ordinary Joe - Episode 1.10 - Snow Globe - Promotional Photos + Press Release

01/03/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : When Gwen’s school chorus honors her with a tribute concert, she reconnects with an old flame. Cop Joe and Amy push each other to confront some hard truths. Music Joe’s world is rocked when Amy discloses a big secret. Nurse Joe and Jenny readjust to being long distance after spending the holidays as a family.
B Positive - Episode 2.10 - S’mores, Elvis and a Cubano - Press Release

“S’mores, Elvis and a Cubano” – Gina gets a surprise visit from her sister, Natalie (Katie Finneran). Also, Drew and Harry (Hector Elizondo) start a road trip together, but have different destinations in mind, on the CBS Original series B POSITIVE, Thursday, Jan. 13 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Kenan - Episode 2.01 - 2.02 - Press Releases

01/03/2022 (08:00PM - 08:30PM) (Monday) : With Gary’s help, Kenan signs up for a dating app that he might not be ready for while Rick has an interesting date of his own. Mika and Pam strategize to help Tami when she is caught in an unflattering situation by a tabloid photographer.
Star Trek: Discovery - Episode 4.07 - …But to Connect - Press Release

Episode 407: “…But to Connect” (Available to stream Thursday, December 30th) Tensions rise as representatives from across the galaxy gather to confront the threat of the Dark Matter Anomaly. Zora’s new sentience raises difficult questions. Written by: Terri Hughes Burton & Carlos Cisco. Directed by: Lee...
New Amsterdam - Episode 4.12 - The Crossover - Press Release

Helen takes the reins at NHS Hampstead Hospital while Max gets creative to help a patient in need. Reynolds reaches a decision about Dr. Malvo. Iggy and Bloom help their patients understand the underlying cause of their stress. Dr. Wilder employs more unconventional techniques.
The Wonder Years - Episode 1.11 - Brad Mitzvah - Press Release

“Brad Mitzvah” – Brad works through his nerves preparing for his bar mitzvah speech while Dean ends his friendship with Keisa when Charlene tells him he can’t be friends with other girls. Things come to a head when the whole group comes together to celebrate Brad’s bar mitzvah on this episode of “The Wonder Years” airing WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Home Economics - Episode 2.10 - Men’s Water-Resistant Watch, $289 - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Men’s Water-Resistant Watch, $289” – Tom and Marina must make a difficult choice after they uncover a bombshell revelation about Sofía Salazar. Meanwhile, Connor and JoJo’s secret relationship is complicated by Denise and Sarah’s matchmaking efforts on an all-new “Home Economics,” TUESDAY, JAN. 5 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The Cleaning Lady - Episode 1.02 - The Lions Den - Press Release

THONY TURNS TO THE SYNDICATE TO GET MEDICAL HELP FOR HER SON ON AN ALL-NEW "THE CLEANING LADY" MONDAY, JANUARY 10, ON FOX. Jay Mohr ("Suburgatory") Makes A Recurring Guest-Star Appearance. Thony attempts to sever ties with the crime syndicate when the FBI comes asking questions. But when her son's...
911: Lone Star - Episode 3.02 - Thin Ice - Press Release

As the unexpected arctic cold front and ice storm continues to cause havoc in Austin, Tommy, T.K. and Gillian race to rescue a young boy who has fallen in a frozen pond. Judd and Mateo work furiously to help a trapped Paul, and Owen takes drastic measures to save a man who has been stabbed and left for dead in the snowy hill country.
The Goldbergs - Episode 9.10 - You Only Die Once, Or Twice, But Never Three Times - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“You Only Die Once, or Twice, but Never Three Times” – Beverly creates a plan to save Formica Mike’s (Richard Kind) failing marriage, but her efforts quickly backfire. Meanwhile, Barry enlists Adam and friends to create a James Bond-themed home movie in his ongoing efforts to court Joanne, but her response leaves him with a bruised ego. Both Barry and Beverly learn valuable lessons in love on an all-new episode of the “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The Conners - Episode 4.10 - Spills, Pills And The Midnight Lasagna - Press Release

“Spills, Pills and The Midnight Lasagna” – The Conners celebrate Mark when he makes dean’s list at his new magnet school; but when Darlene and the family learn what he’s been doing to keep up with his classmates, it’s anything but a party. Meanwhile Jackie continues to navigate her relationship with Neville on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Blue Bloods - Episode 8.11 - On The Arm - Press Release

“On The Arm” – Danny pursues Dickie Delaney (Jimmy Buffett), a con artist pretending to be the legendary singer Jimmy Buffett, after he’s tricked into paying for the scammer’s meal at an expensive restaurant. Also, Frank investigates NYPD Captain Terrell (Regina Taylor), who is using her badge to get free wares from local stores; Erin worries about her reputation when she’s the subject of a salacious, anonymous police blog; and Jamie introduces a decades-old saluting rule in the precinct, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett guest stars as Dickie Delaney, a Jimmy Buffett impersonator. Regina Taylor guest stars as NYPD Captain Terrell.
