Grand Crew - Episode 1.04 - Wine & Therapy - Press Release

“You Only Die Once, or Twice, but Never Three Times” – Beverly creates a plan to save Formica Mike’s (Richard Kind) failing marriage, but her efforts quickly backfire. Meanwhile, Barry enlists Adam and friends to create a James Bond-themed home movie in his ongoing efforts to court Joanne, but her response leaves him with a bruised ego. Both Barry and Beverly learn valuable lessons in love on an all-new episode of the “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO