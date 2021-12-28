Minnesotans, your minimum wage is going up this new year

Starting in 2022, millions of Americans might get a pay bump as states increase their minimum wage. 21 states and 35 cities and counties will raise their minimum wages on or around New Year’s Day, according to a Monday report from worker advocacy group National Employment Law Project (NELP). In 33 of these regions, which includes the states of New York and California, hourly pay will increase to at least $15 an hour. Later in 2022, 4 more states and 22 local jurisdictions will introduce additional minimum wage hikes. These regions include localities in Illinois, Maryland, and Minnesota, with 17 of these regions...

