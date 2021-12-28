ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesotans, your minimum wage is going up this new year

MINNEAPOLIS — The minimum wage for Minnesota is going up in just a few days. Adjusting for inflation, it's going up a few dozen cents. Large employers who make more than $500,000 in gross revenue must pay at least $10.33...

TRUTHISBEST
1d ago

How about lowering inflation? We wouldn’t need a pay raise to merely survive!!! I mean seriously, gas prices up 50%, price of goods up 30%, vehicle purchases up 25%!!!! I agree with Warren’s post that it’s a win win for the state because they can collect more taxes which basically negates the pay raise!!!!! There is ABSOLUTELY no way that a pay raise can keep up with these prices!!!! Everyone needs to ask themselves honestly about were they much better off just a year ago?????? Vote these brain dead Democrats out of office, ride the red wave and send a message that hardworking CITIZENS are getting tired of our tax dollars going to those that are leeches on the system!!!!!

Starla Rhodes
1d ago

And watch the price of everything else go up more, so technically they will not be making more because they will be spending that on the increase of everything else

Rolly Morrisette
1d ago

Wow, almost enough to live in a van down by the river.

