ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Austin FC adds offense with signing of striker Maxi Urruti

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0raBqt_0dXUwJMk00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC signed a nine-year Major League Soccer veteran Tuesday with hopes he’ll help put the ball in the back of the net next season.

Maxi Urruti, an Argentine striker who has notched 60 goals and 37 assists in MLS, signed a two-year contract with a team option for a third year, and Sporting Director Claudio Reyna said he should help the club immediately.

Austin FC to play 8 teams for the first time ever as MLS drops 2022 schedule

“Maxi is a winner with a proven history of scoring goals and creating chances,” Reyna said. “He’ll help us become more dynamic in the attacking third and we look forward to welcoming him and his family to Austin.”

Urruti has been passed around the league by four teams during his career. He started with the Portland Timbers after he left Argentina’s Newell’s Old Boys club in 2013. He scored 10 goals in two seasons with the Timbers before moving on the FC Dallas in 2016. He scored 29 goals with 20 assists over 90 matches there but was then traded to CF Montreal in 2019. The Canadian side then dealt him to the Houston Dynamo two years later.

Urruti scored seven goals in 25 starts for Houston last season. Since he has a green card and is a permanent resident of the United States, this signing doesn’t occupy an international roster spot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Blog: High school drop-out rises to CEO of Austin-based company

AUSTIN (KXAN) – JeVon McCormick doesn’t know much about his family’s history, but he’s writing his own story. “I can’t change If my dad was a pimp and drug dealer, can’t change my mom’s an orphan, can’t change I was sexually abused,” McCormick said. “But I can change the next day, the week, month and year. So, I started focusing on what can I change?”
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin Police investigate officer-involved shooting Christmas Eve

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man is recovering in the hospital after an Austin Police officer shot him in northeast Austin late Friday night. Police said it all started at around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cameron Rd. and Highway 183. A call came in about a crash involving two vehicles, where a man was said to be bleeding from his face.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudio Reyna
timbers.com

Thorns FC re-sign goalkeeper Bella Bixby

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Thorns FC today announced that the club has signed goalkeeper Bella Bixby to a three-year contract. “Bella’s leadership on and off the field is integral to the core of this team,” said Thorns FC general manager Karina LeBlanc. “She is a part of our long-term vision for the club, and keeping Bella in her hometown remains a priority of ours.”
PORTLAND, OR
KXAN

What’s the deal with Biden’s COVID-19 at home test giveaway?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free of charge to people to use at home. The administration is still working on details for how the program will work, but here’s what we know...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Soccer#Fc Dallas#Argentine#The Portland Timbers#Cf Montreal#Canadian
KXAN

Sweet repeat: Brothers regift same hard candy for decades

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Two New Hampshire brothers have gotten their holiday regifting skills down to an art — they’ve been passing the same hard candy back and forth for over 30 years. It started in 1987, when Ryan Wasson gave a 10-roll Frankford “Santa’s Candy Book”...
FOOD & DRINKS
KXAN

Parts of California get a White Christmas after snowfall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period.
ENVIRONMENT
KXAN

South Carolina, Stanford still Nos. 1-2 in women’s AP Top 25

A relatively quiet week because of the holidays left The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll mostly unchanged. South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 30 first-place votes from a national media panel Monday. The Gamecocks staved off another challenge from a top opponent, rallying to beat No. 2 Stanford 65-61 last Tuesday. Coach Dawn Staley’s squad has beat five top-10 teams this season, including the No. 2 team twice.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KXAN

NFL cuts isolation time for players who test positive

The NFL is reducing isolation time for players who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, including unvaccinated players, to five days from 10. The league and the NFL Players Association revised the protocols on Tuesday after the CDC changed its guidelines for those who are asymptomatic, recommending a five-day isolation period and masking over the second five days.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
KXAN

NHL cutting isolation time to 5 days, change applies in US

The NHL is following other leagues and U.S. government guidance by cutting COVID-19 isolation times for players and personnel to five days under certain conditions and where it is allowed by local laws. The change went into effect Wednesday and applies only in the U.S. because of stricter pandemic regulations...
NHL
KXAN

Silver Star Interactive: Cowboys historic win, 56-14 against Washington

SILVER STAR NATION – The Dallas Cowboys had already secured the NFC East title when they played against the Washington Football Team, but that didn’t stop them from dominating the field. In the very first half of the game, the Cowboys scored 42 points, making their final victory...
NFL
KXAN

What is Virga? Understanding the unusual weather pattern

AUSTIN (KXAN) – You’ve likely seen one before even if you didn’t know it: a Virga. In this First Warning Weather University lesson, Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans explains this unusual weather pattern and why it can be troublesome for pilots. In this First Warning Weather University lesson...
ENVIRONMENT
KXAN

What parents should know as COVID-19 cases rise

AUSTIN (KXAN ) — According to an NBC News analysis of Department of Health and Human Services data in the last four weeks, the average number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 jumped 52%. Locally we are seeing dozens of testing sites booked and more and more people testing positive...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy