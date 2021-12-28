Austin FC adds offense with signing of striker Maxi Urruti

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC signed a nine-year Major League Soccer veteran Tuesday with hopes he’ll help put the ball in the back of the net next season.

Maxi Urruti, an Argentine striker who has notched 60 goals and 37 assists in MLS, signed a two-year contract with a team option for a third year, and Sporting Director Claudio Reyna said he should help the club immediately.

“Maxi is a winner with a proven history of scoring goals and creating chances,” Reyna said. “He’ll help us become more dynamic in the attacking third and we look forward to welcoming him and his family to Austin.”

Urruti has been passed around the league by four teams during his career. He started with the Portland Timbers after he left Argentina’s Newell’s Old Boys club in 2013. He scored 10 goals in two seasons with the Timbers before moving on the FC Dallas in 2016. He scored 29 goals with 20 assists over 90 matches there but was then traded to CF Montreal in 2019. The Canadian side then dealt him to the Houston Dynamo two years later.

Urruti scored seven goals in 25 starts for Houston last season. Since he has a green card and is a permanent resident of the United States, this signing doesn’t occupy an international roster spot.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.