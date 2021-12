The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is up 45% year-to-date and was seen flirting with all-time highs when the closing bell rang on the December 27 trading session. It might be hard to duplicate that performance in 2022, but that doesn’t mean that investors should gloss over chip stocks and exchange traded funds like SMH. Experts believe that supply chain woes will abate next year, enabling semiconductor producers to finally deliver supply to anxious customers. That doesn’t mean that supplies will be abundant or that sales growth will be tepid.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO