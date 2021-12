Supersonic travel has been on hold since the retirement of Concorde in 2003. The European-built Concorde and the Russian Tupolev Tu-144 have been the only commercial supersonic aircraft to date. With US companies leading the way for the next supersonic revival, you may wonder where they were the first time around. There was a plan for a US-built supersonic jet – the Boeing 2707 – but it was canceled before any were built.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO