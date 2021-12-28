ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Louise Redknapp calls out reports that she and ex-husband Jamie spent Christmas together

By Olivia Petter
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BbeDG_0dXUvL5z00

Louise Redknapp has spoken out after reports claimed she spent Christmas Day with her ex-husband, footballer Jamie Redknapp , claiming they are false.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the former couple spent the holiday season together with their two teenage sons, Charlie and Beau.

However, the Strictly Come Dancing finalist has claimed on social media that the reports are not true.

On Monday night, Redknapp tweeted: “Several news outlets have run stories today saying I spent Christmas Day with Jamie.

“I just wanted it to be known that this is false and that they have used Instagram story pictures and videos that I posted on Christmas Day December 2020.”

She added: “I didn’t want to say anything, but for all parties involved and both families I don’t think the media should get away with fabricating stories like this.”

The tweet has received more than 10,000 likes and hundreds of responses from fans supporting Redknapp.

The Redknapps split up in December 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

In October, Jamie remarried model Frida Andersson, with whom he has a son named Raphael.

The latest tweet follows a comment made by Redknapp earlier this month in response to claims she was “in despair” about her ex’s remarriage.

“I’d really love to clarify that ‘Louise’ is not in despair or anything like it!!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“I have my two gorgeous boys that I adore more than anything in the world, the best family around me and I’m having the best time of my life in my career and with the most wonderful friends that a girl could hope for.”

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Louise Redknapp stuns in thigh-high leather boots and silk – and wow

Louise Redknapp hit the town on Wednesday night in a seriously chic outfit, rocking head-to-toe black and looking a million dollars. The star, 47, dressed to impress to attend the Massive Management Christmas party in London, donning a black satin shirt paired with an oversized blazer, in pictures published on the MailOnline. Louise stuck to her sombre theme by donning a knee-length black skirt teamed with a seriously stylish pair of leather boots. Ensuring all eyes were on her as she arrived at the bash, Louise showed off her sexy footwear, which came to above the knees.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Louise Redknapp's stylish shopping trip revealed

Louise Redknapp headed to Selfridges on Tuesday night to finish the rest of her Christmas shopping. The glam singer looked as chic and stylish as ever, rocking an all black ensemble. The mother-of-two donned a black faux fur jacket, trousers and boots, and added a pop of colour in the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Louise Redknapp shares rare look inside home with last-minute Christmas transformation

Louise Redknapp doesn't often reveal much of her home with her two sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, but she shared a rare peek inside following her Christmas transformation. It seems as though the former Eternal singer has left the festivities to the last minute this year, as she told her Instagram followers: "Was a bit late getting the tree up this year but sorted." The clip showed Louise walking towards her elegant Christmas tree, which featured giant silver baubles and warm white lights. She had positioned it in front of the double doors which has white shutters on either side.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael
Person
Louise Redknapp
Person
Jamie Redknapp
The Independent

Stacey Solomon reveals new wedding date to marry Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has revealed that she is hoping to marry fiancé Joe Swash next summer after postponing their wedding this year.Swash, 39, previously said the couple agreed they would postpone the event after the Loose Women panellist fell pregnant with their daughter Rose, so that “all of the kids can be there”.Solomon, who is also mother to two-year-old Rex with Swash, and sons Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships, gave birth to Rose on 4 October, her 32nd birthday.Joining the Loose Women cast via video call for a Christmas Eve special, the couple spoke from Pickle Cottage for...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas
Indy100

Bella Hadid reveals heartwarming way she spent Christmas

As well as receiving presents, Christmas is all about helping those in need, and that’s exactly how Bella Hadid spent her December 25th. The 25-year-old supermodel posted to her 48m followers on Instagram that she decided to offer her assistance at Food Bank For New York City - a nonprofit organization that provides “food and hope to New Yorkers in need throughout the five boroughs.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Just Dropped The Most Heartbreaking Bombshell About Her Break-Up With Tristan Thompson—SO Sad!

Khloé Kardashian has finally broken her silence regarding the news that her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson – who is also the father to her three-year-old daughter, True – fathered a child with another woman while they were still together. It’s currently being alleged that 31-year-old personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player’s son on December 2nd, after the pair were intimate on his 30th birthday in March earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Alex Rodriguez to spend Christmas with his ex-wife and daughters

Alex Rodriguez plans to spend the holidays with Cynthia Scurtis, his ex-wife. The former partners and parents of two have a great relationship, demonstrated by their harmonious co-parenting and their penchant for spending time together alongside their extended family. RELATED: Alex Rodriguez says he would...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

404K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy