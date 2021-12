"My identity just comes from being comfortable with myself." Tyler Abron is a star on the rise. She is currently the star of the 2021 Christmas film A Rich Christmas airing on BET+. We were able to sit down and talk with this young professional about her life, her family, and her journey to this point in her career. While having an incredibly supportive mother, Abron has had to find herself, her heart, and her identity on her own. She said that the confidence she now feels in herself and her identity, "comes from being comfortable with myself, and learning to love myself with age, accept my flaws, and just enjoy life because I don't want to take it for granted. At all." The actress's incredible and inspiring journey can be found in the full interview below.

