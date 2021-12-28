ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Smokers urged to quit for New Year as new data shows teenagers four times more likely to smoke if parents do

The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44XDRG_0dXUvJKX00

A government campaign is calling on smokers to kick the habit as part of their New Year’s resolutions after new research found teens are four times more likely to smoke if their parents do.

According to the research promoted by the government’s Better Health Smoke Free campaign, 4.9 per cent of young teenagers whose caregivers smoke also smoke regularly, versus 1.2 per cent of those whose caregivers do not.

The delivery of the campaign is a collaborative effort was a collaborative effort from the new Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) in the Department of Health and Social Care.

Included within the campaign is a film created by the NHS, in which health experts talk through the links forged between a parent who smokes and the likelihood of their children picking up the habit.

In the film, family GP Dr Nighat Arif, child psychologist Dr Bettina Hohnen and smoking cessation experts Professor Nick Hopkinson and Dr Anthony Laverty of Imperial College London urge caregivers to give up smoking for their New Year’s resolutions.

Health minister Maggie Throup added that she hoped the research would give parents the push they need to quit.

She said: “We know that many people make a quit attempt in January, and while there are so many good reasons to stop smoking for yourself, we hope that this new campaign - by highlighting the inter-generational smoking link with parents influencing their children - will be the added motivation many need to ditch the cigarettes for good this year.

“With so much help and support available for parents, carers and anyone looking to quit - including the NHS Quit Smoking app, support on Facebook, daily emails and texts, and an online Personal Quit Plan - you won’t be alone in your new year’s resolution.”

Deputy chief medical officer for England and joint lead for the OHID, Dr Jeanelle de Gruchy, said: “Smoking is terrible for your health but it also has a negative impact on people around you. Most people know the dangers of secondary smoke but we should not overlook the impact that parents have as role models.”

“Our research findings are clear – adult smoking has a tangible impact on children. Children whose caregivers smoke are four times as likely to take up smoking themselves,” added Prof Nick Hopkinson of Imperial College London.

“The most effective way to help prevent this would be for adults to quit smoking – clearly not only does this have enormous benefits for them but it will also benefit their children both now and in later life.”

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

GPs offered teenage patients with autism and Down’s syndrome ‘do not resuscitate’ orders during routine appointments at the height of the Covid pandemic – leaving some confused and upset, parents reveal

Teenagers with autism and Down's syndrome were offered 'Do Not Resuscitate' orders during routine appointments with their GP during the pandemic, it has emerged. Many parents believe their child has been 'discriminated against' and say they were only asked about the order because of their learning disability. The DNR orders...
HEALTH
Reason.com

A New Study Finds That Smokers With No Plans To Quit Are Much More Likely To Stop Smoking If They Vape Every Day

A new study of smokers who initially had no intention to quit provides striking evidence that nicotine vaping products help people give up cigarettes, reinforcing the viability of this harm reduction tool. The researchers, who reported their findings yesterday in JAMA Open Network, found that people who vaped every day were eight times as likely to quit smoking as those who did not use e-cigarettes.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quit Smoking#Smoking Cessation#Tobacco Smoking#Health Disparities#Role Models#Better Health Smoke Free#Nhs#Imperial College London#Ohid
The Independent

Children as young as five will stop peers breaking the rules, study suggests

Children as young as five will intervene to stop a peer from breaking the rules, a study suggests.The study of 376 five to eight-year-old children from societies across the world found that they were willing to challenge peers who broke the rules and that this appears to be a “human universal”.Led by the University of Plymouth and Freie Universitat Berlin, Germany the study looked at three urban locations in three different continents – South America Europe and Asia – and five rural locations in two continents – South America and Africa.Children were introduced to a new sorting game...
KIDS
The Independent

How to quit smoking in the New Year

New Year’s Day is approaching, which means many people are deciding on what resolutions to make so that 2022 can be a better, healthier year.Quitting smoking is one of the most common resolutions people make to improve their health, but it’s also one of the hardest to keep.A new government campaign hopes to motivate parents to make quitting smoking their New Year’s resolution, as it highlights research that shows the impact adult smokers have on the young people in their lives.The Better Health Smoke Free campaign revealed on Tuesday that teenagers whose parents or caregiver smokes are four times as...
LIFESTYLE
The Verge

Committed adult smokers who start vaping more likely to drop cigarettes

Adult smokers who say that they don’t plan to quit smoking but who start using e-cigarettes are more likely quit than those who don’t start vaping, according to a new study. People who say they’re not trying to quit often aren’t included in studies of the potential benefits of e-cigarettes for adult smokers, and the new data shows that the group should be considered during that type of analysis.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Florida Star

A Waiting Room Becomes A Chance To Empower Chronically Ill Kids

Noa is a 13-year-old dancer, pianist and member of the Israeli Scouts. She also has an autoimmune disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Noa’s prescription for life: “Focus on doing what you love.”. Eliran, 15, lives with cystic fibrosis. At home and during his hospitalizations, his dad plays board games...
KIDS
New York Post

Study shows COVID-19 reinfection 5 times more likely with Omicron

COVID-19 reinfection is over five times more likely with the Omicron variant than the Delta strain, according to a new study. The highly contagious new variant evades immunity from past infection at a risk 5.4 times greater than Delta, according to a report that reviewed thousands of UK cases. For...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nearly 200 people in chronic pain died waiting for appointment, new figures show

Nearly 200 people in chronic pain died in the past five years while waiting for an appointment to treat the problem, new figures from Public Health Scotland show.Pro-UK campaign group Scotland in Union described the figures as “shameful”.Chronic pain is defined in the report as a pain that continues for more than three months, even with medication or treatment.These are people who have tragically died in severe pain while desperately waiting for treatmentChief executive of Scotland in Union Pamela NashPeople passing away before getting an appointment at a pain clinic is one of 14 reasons why appointments are not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

COVID became much more fatal at the end of the year, 2020 data shows

CAMBRIDGE, England — Do the winter months make the coronavirus more severe for patients? A new study reveals COVID became much more lethal toward the end of the year last year. The statistical analysis by researchers at the University of Cambridge shows that people were more likely to die...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mother-of-ten, 54, dies of pneumonia as she was recovering from two month hospital battle with Covid as family launch appeal to pay for her funeral

A mother-of-ten has died of pneumonia after she was placed in an induced coma during a two-month battle with Covid that left her in intensive care. Sharon Winsper, 54, from Stechford, Birmingham, initially thought she had contracted a bad cold, but developed breathing problems and was rushed to hospital. She...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Multiple Deodorant Products Recalled Due to Frightening Reason

Recalls have been issued for some Old Spice and Secret deodorant products due to the possible presence of benzene contamination. Benzene is a carcinogen that is often the cause of recalls in the antiperspirant industry. The companies' parent company, Proctor & Gamble, announced this new recall on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
HEALTH
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

404K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy