You’ve been using lip liner all wrong and it’s making your mouth look thin and droopy

By Catrin Picton
 1 day ago

EVER wondered if you are doing your lip-liner wrong?

Try this simple tip to get gorgeous looking lips, every time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Mtz9_0dXUv9aW00
Avoid making your face look worse Credit: @makeupbymario/Tiktok

Make up artist Mario Dedivanovic, 38, has shared his face-changing make-up knowledge on Tiktok.

The video, which has 1.7 million views says to avoid using lip-liner on the corners of your lips because this can drag your face down.

Instead, Mario suggests to focus on the cupid's bow at the top of your lips and the bottom of your lips before your chin.

He explained: "Take your liner and you want to over line your cupid's bow of your lips on the top.

"As you're going down to the outer corner of your lips you want to go within the lip," the artist explained as he did the models make-up.

"Don't over line the outer corners." Mario warned.

"So, over line the cupids bow on top, then you're going to do the same thing on the bottom as well." The expert explained.

"Right on the centre of the bottom of the lip, you're going to over line that and then taking it up to the inner corners, but DO NOT over line the corners because you are gonna droop your face," he repeated.

Mario showed what not to do on the model he was doing the make up on and the drooping effect it can have.

"Take that pencil and lift the face and the lips," he instructed fans.

"Connect the lower line and go upwards to the corner of the lip." He said as he drew the lip-liner on the model.

"This is going to give you an INSTANT lift." Mario said.

Then Mario went on to sculpt out the lips with a little foundation or concealer by using it just near the edge of the lips.

"You can take the brush in to the lips to create a fuller dimension," he explained.

"You can then finish off the lip using lipstick, gloss, anything you like."

To create the look Mario used Ultrasuede sculpting lip pencil in shades 'Travis', 'Fanda' and 'Sierra' but it is important to use colours that suit your skin tone.

He describes himself as a: "Makeup Artist, Founder & CEO." For his brand called 'MAKEUP BY MARIO.'

He first discovered his passion for makeup while working in the fragrance section of American beauty shop Sephora.

A customer asked him to help her choose a lip colour and this encounter was his “Aha!” moment.

He is now a make up artist to the stars as he has become known for doing the flawless 'glam' for Kim Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian clan.

He began doing her make up in 2008 and has since created looks for Jennifer Lopez, Priyanka Chopra, Chrissy Teigen, Demi Lovato, and many others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qKfBy_0dXUv9aW00
Draw up not down Credit: @makeupbymario/Tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XonC1_0dXUv9aW00
Mario hanging out with Kim Kardashian, who he has been doing make-up on since 2008 Credit: makeupbymario/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPrQc_0dXUv9aW00
The stunning finished look Credit: @makeupbymario/Tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQLFP_0dXUv9aW00
Mario even has his own make-up line with Kim called KKW X Mario Credit: makeupbymario/Instagram

For more make up hacks, check out how you’ve been putting your makeup on all wrong – and it’s been making your face look BIGGER

Find a use for your cotton buds in your make-up routine from cleaning up brows to doing your lippy

Or see this eyebrow horror story - I had my eyebrows microbladed but they were botched so badly I couldn’t stop crying – I’ve had to LASER them off

