Winter blast makes travel in parts of West Coast nearly impossible

Much of the western U.S. was already covered with snow Tuesday morning and the National Weather Service predicts even more would fall in the region, causing hazardous travel conditions.

According to the NWS, heavy snowfall is expected in Arizona and the Colorado Rockies as well as northern New Mexico Tuesday. In the highest mountain peaks, an average of one to two feet could fall. Snow accumulation is also expected along the West Coast Tuesday, though lighter compared to recent days.

By Tuesday evening, a round of heavy snow is expected to arrive and continue through early Wednesday in the Sierra Nevada region, leaving one to two feet of snow by Thursday morning.

“Expect more hazards travel conditions in these mountain ranges through the middle of the week,” said the NWS.

Several major highways were already closed this week in the mountains of Northern California and Nevada due to a snowstorm that hit the area over Christmas weekend, NPR reported . For example, all roads in the Sierra and US-395 north and south of Reno were closed, said the outlet. More roadways were closed due to downed trees, power lines and snow.

Data from the University of California, Berkeley, Central Sierra Snow Laboratory at the Donner Pass in the Sierra Nevada indicates there was a record amount of snow.

In Seattle, Wash., the lowest temperature in over a decade was recorded and around 4-in. of snow fell, according to AccuWeather .

All highways in and out of the Tahoe Basin were also closed as of Monday afternoon and heavy snow fell in the Lake Tahoe area Monday, with accumulation estimated at 6-12 inches. There is a winter storm warning for Lake Tahoe through 1 a.m. Tuesday Pacific time.

Travel disruptions are expected in the Lake Tahoe area, said the NWS . People should bring emergency kits with extra food, water and clothing if they decide to travel, said the service.

According to the NWS Sacramento Office , another snowfall up to 7-in. is expected in the region through Wednesday, leading to major travel delays. White-out conditions are expected and mountain travel is discouraged.

Apart from dangerous, snowy road conditions, winter storms have also impacted air travel. According to FlightAware, there were nearly 100 canceled flights Tuesday at Los Angeles International Airport . Another 89 flights had been cancelled in the 24 hours leading up to 7:30 a.m. Pacific time at San Francisco International Airport , as well as 268 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and 56 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.