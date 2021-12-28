ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In All Of Arizona

By Ginny Reese
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Fine dining may not be an every day thing, but it's good to feel fancy and special even for a little bit. Whether you're on a staycation or a fancy date night, expensive restaurants are fun every now and then.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's most expensive restaurants. The website states, "From classic, mahogany-filled steakhouses to seafood spots right by the ocean, the US has some seriously upscale restaurants for diners looking to splash out on a special occasion."

According to the list, the most expensive restaurant in Arizona is Bourbon Steak in Scottsdale. Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"Once again it’s steak that breaks the bank at this restaurant inside the sleek Fairmont Scottsdale Princess hotel. Bourbon Steak has options from an 8oz hangar steak, $43, right up to the dizzy heights of the Hay-Smoked Tomahawk, $185. It is a hefty 32oz, though, so you may have some left over to make the best-ever steak sandwich the following day."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's most expensive restaurant.

