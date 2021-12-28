ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

106 NFL Players Placed On COVID-19 Reserve In One Day

By Peyton Blakemore
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xdq4h_0dXUv2PR00
Photo: Getty Images

Over 100 NFL players were placed on the league's COVID-19 reserve list on Monday (December 27).

According to NBC Sports , the list consists of 106 players who tested positive for COVID over the holiday weekend, including two late positive tests from Saturday (December 25) and eight from Sunday (December 26).

Among the players who tested positive are Markus Golden , Mike Evans , Josh Reynolds , Bud Dupree , Julio Jones , Matthew Judon , Ja'whaun Bentley , Chris Harris, and Nasir Adderley . The 100+ positive cases also include 22 practice squad players and eight players on injured reserve.

In December alone, 505 players have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The surge in cases comes as the NFL and NFLPA are reportedly in discussions to change their COVID-19 protocols to reflect the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation for asymptomatic individuals. On Monday, the CDC announced they had shortened the recommended time for isolation for those infected with the COVID-19 from 10 days to five days if they are asymptomatic.

While the time period for isolation was shortened, the CDC also noted that the five-day isolation period should be followed by five more days of wearing a mask around others.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Chris Harris
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend makes bold jacket statement in Cowboys’ big win

Dak Prescott’s impressive play wasn’t the only thing turning heads at Sunday’s Cowboys game. Before Dallas destroyed the Washington Football Team in a post-Christmas blowout, Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, made quite the statement on the sidelines, courtesy of her “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket.
NFL
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#American Football#Covid 19 Reserve#Nbc Sports#Nflpa#Iheartradio
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
CowboyMaven

'Doomsday': Cowboys 'Most Dynamic Defense' Loses DT as Broncos Sign to Roster

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys - and their "most dynamic defense in more than 40 years'' - just lost a contributor. Just as the Cowboys have gotten healthy along the defensive line in recent weeks, with DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore coming off the injury list, the room to keep a solid contributor on the roster has shriveled up.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Philip Rivers News

Philip Rivers could be making a return to the NFL in the coming days. Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for this Sunday’s contest against the Raiders. Wentz is unvaccinated which means he has to be out for 10 days. The earliest...
NFL
On3.com

Stefon Diggs reveals bold promise from Trevon Diggs before Cowboys win

Trevon Diggs, the Dallas Cowboys’ star cornerback, just keeps getting better, and on Sunday he notched his 11th interception of the 2021 season — and, according to his brother Stefon, he called his shot. The interceptions are starting to become commonplace for the first-time NFL Pro Bowl selection,...
NFL
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
861K+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy