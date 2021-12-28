Clemson's depleted receiver corps takes another hit with E.J. Williams out for Cheez-It Bowl

ORLANDO – Clemson began the season with one of the deepest wide receiver corps in the country.

It’ll end the season Wednesday evening with one of the thinnest.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney confirmed Tuesday morning that sophomore wide receiver E.J. Williams is in COVID protocol and isn’t expected to play in the Cheez-It Bowl against Iowa State.

“He’s in COVID protocol, unfortunately,” Swinney said. “Just when I thought we were getting a break.”

Two other unidentified players apparently will miss the game.

“We’ve had two guys that are out from a COVID standpoint,” Swinney said. “But outside of that, we’ve been in good shape.”

The loss of Williams is the latest in a long line of setbacks that have depleted the Tigers’ receivers throughout the season. Swinney has grown accustomed to playing shorthanded.

“We’ve had seven scholarship receivers out the last two games, so we’re beyond that now,” Swinney said Tuesday morning during a final press conference prior to his 18th bowl game in 14 seasons. “We’re experienced at not having guys. There’s nothing you can do but get the next guys ready.”

Senior Will Brown, who has all of two receptions for 38 yards, could get the starting nod in Williams’ stead while freshman Beaux Collins and junior Joe Ngata are expected to start at the other two receiver positions.

Ngata, who missed four games with injury this season, practiced with the team on Monday and Collins came on strong late in the season with two 100-yard games in the team’s last four.

Based on Clemson’s bowl depth chart, back-ups to Ngata and Collins would be freshman Dacari Collins and senior Will Swinney, respectively.

Justyn Ross, the team’s leading receiver, suffered an injury against UConn that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Frank Ladson Jr. missed the bulk of the season with injury for a second straight year, then promptly entered the transfer portal. Ajou Ajou played sparingly and also joined Ladson in the transfer portal.

