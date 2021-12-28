ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Man shot in east Erie neighborhood in September charged with firing gunshots that hit houses

By Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vj48f_0dXUufWC00

An Erie man wounded in a shooting in an eastside neighborhood in September is now accused of firing gunshots that damaged four houses during the incident.

Jameel A. Lindsey, 24, was arraigned Monday night by Erie 2nd Ward District Judge Ed Wilson on charges including felony counts of possession of a firearm prohibited, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and carrying a firearm without a license in a shooting that happened on the early morning of Sept. 12 in the 1100 block of East 26th Street.

City police detectives accuse Lindsey of firing gunshots that struck four houses on the block, with one of the bullets traveling into a residence. No occupants of the houses were reported injured.

According to information in Lindsey's criminal complaint, officers were called to the 1100 block of East 26th Street on Sept. 12 at about 1:40 a.m. after numerous callers reported hearing gunshots. Officers located a Toyota Camry with multiple bullet holes in it and saw shell casings inside and outside of the vehicle, detectives wrote in the complaint.

Police located Lindsey a short time later at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital, where he stated he had been shot one time, according to the complaint. A person who was with Lindsey was also wounded in the shooting, according to investigators.

Three wounded in Erie shootings:Police investigating after three wounded, one critically, in pair of weekend shootings in Erie

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from security cameras in the area of the shooting that they said showed Lindsey and another person enter the Toyota Camry at about 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 12. An unknown male then approached the Toyota and shot at it, according to the complaint.

Detectives said the video also showed a gun being fired from inside the Toyota. Lindsey is then seen exiting the Toyota with a handgun and firing it three times before running off, according to the complaint

No one has been charged with shooting Lindsey and the person he was with. That shooting remains under investigation, detectives said Tuesday.

Wilson set Lindsey's bond at $75,000 following his arraignment Monday night.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Police
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

593
Followers
448
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy